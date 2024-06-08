Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground The annual fair runs until August. Burntisland summer funfair on the Links! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender & heatherfowlie June 8 2024, 4:39pm June 8 2024, 4:39pm Share Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5003973/burntisland-fairground-pictures/ Copy Link Burntisland Fairground is back in town and thrill-seekers are queuing up to enjoy the fun. The annual fair on The Links dates back to the 1500s. And it includes a range of rides and stalls for all ages and tastes. Among this year’s attractions is Scotland’s newest ride – the Miami Sound Machine, which spins riders and unexpectedly changes direction. Classic rides including the waltzers, the ghost train and the dodgems are also on offer. And stalls include hook-a-duck and food and drink. The Burntisland Fairground runs until the end of the school summer holidays in August. Our photographer Steve MacDougall visited on Saturday to capture some of the fun. Burntisland Fairground was popular today. General scenes from the fun fair. A good turnout on the day, despite the rain showers. Speeding down the slide is Angus Finlay. 9 years old. Reeva Devaney, 3 from Dunfermline waving to the camera. Kai Riley, 1 from Falkirk being encouraged to wave at the camera. Jozef Beckman, 9 heading to the bottom of the slide. Mark McLachlan and son Marko McLachlan. 3 from Glasgow. Eric Thomson, Emma Thomson and son Cooper Thomson, 8 from Edinburgh. On the roller coasters were Eric Thomson, Emma Thomson and son Cooper Thomson, 8 from Edinburgh. Jace Beckman, 4 trying out the big slide. Burntisland Fairground was full of people enjoying the rides! Siblings Max James, 4 and Grace James, 2 from Burntisland. Carson Telfor, aged 7, from Dundee, his sister Megan Telford, from Dundee and Lennox Hughes from Edinburgh. Kadie McGhee, 6 from Anstruther.