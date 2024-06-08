Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground

The annual fair runs until August.

Burntisland summer funfair on the Links! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender & heatherfowlie

Burntisland Fairground is back in town and thrill-seekers are queuing up to enjoy the fun.

The annual fair on The Links dates back to the 1500s.

And it includes a range of rides and stalls for all ages and tastes.

Among this year’s attractions is Scotland’s newest ride – the Miami Sound Machine, which spins riders and unexpectedly changes direction.

Classic rides including the waltzers, the ghost train and the dodgems are also on offer.

And stalls include hook-a-duck and food and drink.

The Burntisland Fairground runs until the end of the school summer holidays in August.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall visited on Saturday to capture some of the fun.

Burntisland Fairground was popular today.
General scenes from the fun fair.
A good turnout on the day, despite the rain showers.
Speeding down the slide is Angus Finlay. 9 years old.
Reeva Devaney, 3 from Dunfermline waving to the camera.
Kai Riley, 1 from Falkirk being encouraged to wave at the camera.
Jozef Beckman, 9 heading to the bottom of the slide.
Mark McLachlan and son Marko McLachlan. 3 from Glasgow.
Eric Thomson, Emma Thomson and son Cooper Thomson, 8 from Edinburgh.
On the roller coasters were Eric Thomson, Emma Thomson and son Cooper Thomson, 8 from Edinburgh.
Jace Beckman, 4 trying out the big slide.
Burntisland Fairground was full of people enjoying the rides!
Siblings Max James, 4 and Grace James, 2 from Burntisland.
Carson Telfor, aged 7, from Dundee, his sister Megan Telford, from Dundee and Lennox Hughes from Edinburgh.
Kadie McGhee, 6 from Anstruther.

 