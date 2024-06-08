Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground

Burntisland Fairground is back in town and thrill-seekers are queuing up to enjoy the fun.

The annual fair on The Links dates back to the 1500s.

And it includes a range of rides and stalls for all ages and tastes.

Among this year’s attractions is Scotland’s newest ride – the Miami Sound Machine, which spins riders and unexpectedly changes direction.

Classic rides including the waltzers, the ghost train and the dodgems are also on offer.

And stalls include hook-a-duck and food and drink.

The Burntisland Fairground runs until the end of the school summer holidays in August.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall visited on Saturday to capture some of the fun.