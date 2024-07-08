Plans unveiled for ‘luxury’ 20-bed care home building in Dunblane

Plans for a “luxury” 20-bed care home building in Dunblane have been unveiled.

Randolph Hill Nursing Home has submitted proposals for a new stand-alone building next door to its existing site on Perth Road.

Plans have previously been put forward for an extension of the home but these have not come to fruition.

The fresh proposals would see the construction of a separate two-storey home to the north of the existing building providing “top-of-the-market resident accommodation”.

New Dunblane care home building would offer larger rooms and wider corridors

The car park would also be extended to alleviate the current “over demand” for spaces at the site.

A design statement submitted to Stirling Council said: “The development will make available 20 new luxury rooms, diversifying the product on offer to the local community and complimenting the existing care home provision.

“The new care home provides greatly enhanced amenities for residents of the new building with larger room sizes, common spaces, wider corridor widths and supplementary amenities such as improved kitchen and laundry services.

“The building will also offer greatly improved performance of building fabric in terms of sustainability and will generate a large percentage of its electrical needs from renewables.”

It added: “By adding the accommodation proposed to the existing site it increases the intensity of use of the existing facility.”

The new building would employ up to 30 people.

The site was originally part of the grounds of the Dunblane Hydro Hotel until it was sold to the current owners in 2005.

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group offers services including dementia and palliative care at the Dunblane home.

Earlier this year, a nurse said her “20-year career is down the pan” after admitting misconduct at Randolph Hill.