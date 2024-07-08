Plans unveiled for ‘luxury’ 20-bed care home building in Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans unveiled for ‘luxury’ 20-bed care home building in Dunblane

The site would provide extra accommodation at Randolph Hill Nursing Home.

By Andrew Robson
Render of lplans for "luxury" Dunblane care home
How the new care home building in Dunblane would look. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council

Plans for a “luxury” 20-bed care home building in Dunblane have been unveiled.

Randolph Hill Nursing Home has submitted proposals for a new stand-alone building next door to its existing site on Perth Road.

Plans have previously been put forward for an extension of the home but these have not come to fruition.

The fresh proposals would see the construction of a separate two-storey home to the north of the existing building providing “top-of-the-market resident accommodation”.

New Dunblane care home building would offer larger rooms and wider corridors

The car park would also be extended to alleviate the current “over demand” for spaces at the site.

A design statement submitted to Stirling Council said: “The development will make available 20 new luxury rooms, diversifying the product on offer to the local community and complimenting the existing care home provision.

“The new care home provides greatly enhanced amenities for residents of the new building with larger room sizes, common spaces, wider corridor widths and supplementary amenities such as improved kitchen and laundry services.

“The building will also offer greatly improved performance of building fabric in terms of sustainability and will generate a large percentage of its electrical needs from renewables.”

The new building next to the existing Dunblane care home.
The new building on the left, next to the existing care home. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council
Randolph Hill nursing home in Dunblane
The existing Randolph Hill Nursing Home. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council

It added: “By adding the accommodation proposed to the existing site it increases the intensity of use of the existing facility.”

The new building would employ up to 30 people.

The site was originally part of the grounds of the Dunblane Hydro Hotel until it was sold to the current owners in 2005.

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group offers services including dementia and palliative care at the Dunblane home.

Earlier this year, a nurse said her “20-year career is down the pan” after admitting misconduct at Randolph Hill.

