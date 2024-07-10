Callander post office up for sale offering ‘excellent potential for development’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Callander post office up for sale offering ‘excellent potential for development’

The post office could be saved if an interested buyer comes forward.

By Stephen Eighteen
Callander post office
Callander post office is on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The post office in Callander has been put on the market ahead of its upcoming closure.

The Courier reported that family-run gift shop J Menzies of Callander will shut on August 31 after more than 50 years on Main Street.

The premises connect with the post office on Station Road. This is due to close on January 31.

However, both the shop and post office could be saved if another buyer comes forward.

Callander properties can be purchased separately or as a whole

The properties are being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, who say the buildings can be purchased separately or as a whole.

Yard space for parking is included.

Main Street shop J Menzies of Callander is available with, or without, the post office. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The firm’s advert says: “No 5 Station Road comprises a single-storey building of stone construction currently fitted out for its current use as a post office.

“To the rear of the building is a large garden area, laid out for it previous use as a garden centre.

“1-3 Main Street comprises a substantial retail unit on the ground floor of a two-storey building.

“The extensive sales area extends into single-storey rear projections that also provide office and storage, as well as toilet facilities.

“There is also a rear yard area, accessed via Station Road, suitable for parking and deliveries.

“There is a provision for one car parking space in the rear yard for the use of the occupier of the residential premises above 1-3 Main Street.”

Closure of gift shop and post office the ‘end of an era’

A spokesperson for Graham and Sibbald added: “This opportunity will be an attractive offering to local business and will gather interest from further afield as the site also has excellent potential for development, subject to consents.”

J Menzies announced its closure in a social media post on July 4.

It added: “Come and grab a bargain whilst stocks last, everything must go.”

Customers reacted by saying the closure would mark the “end of an era” in Callander.

Evelyn McCroary wrote: “A little iconic part of our community, it will all be greatly missed.”

