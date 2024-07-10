Callander post office up for sale offering ‘excellent potential for development’

The post office in Callander has been put on the market ahead of its upcoming closure.

The Courier reported that family-run gift shop J Menzies of Callander will shut on August 31 after more than 50 years on Main Street.

The premises connect with the post office on Station Road. This is due to close on January 31.

However, both the shop and post office could be saved if another buyer comes forward.

Callander properties can be purchased separately or as a whole

The properties are being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, who say the buildings can be purchased separately or as a whole.

Yard space for parking is included.

The firm’s advert says: “No 5 Station Road comprises a single-storey building of stone construction currently fitted out for its current use as a post office.

“To the rear of the building is a large garden area, laid out for it previous use as a garden centre.

“1-3 Main Street comprises a substantial retail unit on the ground floor of a two-storey building.

“The extensive sales area extends into single-storey rear projections that also provide office and storage, as well as toilet facilities.

“There is also a rear yard area, accessed via Station Road, suitable for parking and deliveries.

“There is a provision for one car parking space in the rear yard for the use of the occupier of the residential premises above 1-3 Main Street.”

Closure of gift shop and post office the ‘end of an era’

A spokesperson for Graham and Sibbald added: “This opportunity will be an attractive offering to local business and will gather interest from further afield as the site also has excellent potential for development, subject to consents.”

J Menzies announced its closure in a social media post on July 4.

It added: “Come and grab a bargain whilst stocks last, everything must go.”

Customers reacted by saying the closure would mark the “end of an era” in Callander.

Evelyn McCroary wrote: “A little iconic part of our community, it will all be greatly missed.”