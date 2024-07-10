Dundee Police descend on Dundee street over ‘disturbance involving knife’ A man, 37, has been charged over the incident in Charleston. By Kieran Webster July 10 2024, 12:38pm July 10 2024, 12:38pm Share Police descend on Dundee street over ‘disturbance involving knife’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5036185/man-charged-knife-disturbance-dunholm-road-dundee/ Copy Link Police on Dunholm Road, Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Supplied A man has been charged after police descended on a Dundee street during a “disturbance involving a knife”. Officers were called to Dunholm Road in Charleston just before 2.30pm on Tuesday. At least three police units were spotted at the scene, with several officers pinning a man to the ground. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a man with a knife causing a disturbance on Dunholm Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.” In a separate case, police have charged a man in connection with an alleged attempted murder on Strathmartine Road in the city.