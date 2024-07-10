Police descend on Dundee street over ‘disturbance involving knife’

A man has been charged after police descended on a Dundee street during a “disturbance involving a knife”.

Officers were called to Dunholm Road in Charleston just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

At least three police units were spotted at the scene, with several officers pinning a man to the ground.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a man with a knife causing a disturbance on Dunholm Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

In a separate case, police have charged a man in connection with an alleged attempted murder on Strathmartine Road in the city.