Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals chances of Simon Murray debut at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals chances of Simon Murray debut at Arbroath

The Dark Blues head to Gayfield tonight aiming to start the season with two wins from two.

By George Cran
New Dundee signing Simon Murray. Image: SNS
New Dundee signing Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hopes to have two strikers ready to make their Dundee debuts at Arbroath on Tuesday.

Simon Murray will be back at his old stomping ground at Gayfield – back in 2014/15 he scored 24 goals in 45 games for the Red Lichties.

After looking on from the bench on Saturday as his current side thrashed Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1, Murray is keen to making his bow as a permanent member of the Dundee squad.

Boss Docherty, though, is happy to take his time introducing the striker.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is taking it slow with Simon Murray’s introduction. Image: SNS

“Simon is close but it’s important we manage him properly,” the Dundee gaffer said.

“He’s come in later than everyone else so hasn’t done the pre-season programme everyone else has.

“We want to get him up to the stage they’re at, so it’s a balancing act between doing the work here on the training ground and getting minutes into him.

“He has a programme, he was in on Sunday as well, so we’ll be working toward getting him minutes in the next few games.”

Seb Palmer-Houlden

Another summer signing, Seb Palmer-Houlden, also sat out at New Dundas Park on Saturday.

However, his absence was through injury after picking up an issue in the final pre-season match at Dunfermline.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden picked up an injury in pre-season. Image: SNS

“Seb got a knock against Dunfermline at the end of the game and has a bone bruising thing,” Docherty said of the striker.

“It’s just a precautionary thing just now, you don’t want to exacerbate anything at the moment given the stage of the season we’re at.

“He’s been with the medics and we’re hoping he could be available for Arbroath.”

Charlie Reilly

One who will be missing is attacker Charlie Reilly.

The former Albion Rovers and Hamilton man endured a rotten run of injuries last season.

The hope is this one is just a minor setback and not a re-run of last term.

“Charlie is being assessed at the moment and we’re hoping it’s not too bad,” Docherty said.

Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS

“He’s worked so hard over the summer and been so conscientious, hopefully it’s just a minor setback.

“You saw when he came on how much he can bring to the team, so fingers-crossed for him.

“He’s with the medical team at the moment and we’ll know more in the next day or so.

“That was the one negative from the weekend.”

More signings?

Meanwhile, Docherty admits he’s still in the market for new additions.

Five new faces have arrived but more are in the pipework.

“We are working on a few things and looking at targets, trying to get things done and over the line,” the Dundee boss added.

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made so far and hopefully we’ll have other things done as soon as we can.”

More from

Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Dundee set to sign QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche
Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan targets Dundee derby place after Man of the Match display in Inverness…
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
4
Dundee ran out big winners against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 talking points as Dundee demolish Inverness to wrap up record-breaking group stage in…
2
Simon Murray grabbed a hat-trick in front of the Dundee fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS
Dundee must attack Premiership like their League Cup group insists Tony Docherty after Simon…
3
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray can better last season's 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty
2
Max Anderson celebrates a Dundee goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.
Max Anderson bids heartfelt farewell to Dundee after more than a decade
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty gives Dundee transfer update and quizzed on Scott Fraser link
2
Simon Murray celebrates in 2024 and 2018 after scoring for Dundee.
Simon Murray at Dundee then and now - star striker on what's changed for…
2
Max Anderson has left Dundee. Image: SNS
Max Anderson joins English League One outfit as two-time Young Player of the Year…

Conversation