Callander Tesco to shut for nearly a month for refurb

The store has been open for 20 years.

By Andrew Robson
Tesco Express in Callander, Stirlingshire.
Tesco Express in Callander. Image: Google Street View

The Tesco Express shop in Callander is to shut for nearly a month for a refurbishment.

The store on Leny Road will close next Friday (September 13) while upgrades take place.

The refurbishment will include a full redecoration and a refresh of the car park.

Tesco Express Callander is scheduled to reopen on October 10.

A Tesco Spokesperson said: “Our Callander Express will be temporarily closed from Friday September 13 whilst the store is refurbished.

“The store is having a refit to improve the shopping experience for customers which will include a full redecoration, upgrades to fridge spaces and a refresh of the car park and the outside of the store.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back to the refreshed store when it reopens in October.”

The refurbishment comes 20 years after Tesco Express opened in Callander.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, Judy Murray has revealed how rumours concerning plans for a new sports centre in Dunblane left her elderly parents deeply distressed.

Conversation