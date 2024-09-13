Stirlingshire hotel going to auction with £395k guide price

A Victorian hotel in Stirlingshire is going to auction with a guide price of £395,000.

The Munro Inn is set within Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in Strathtyre, north of Callander.

The Trossachs hotel – which is close to Ben Vorlich and the border with Perth and Kinross – offers guests mountain views, eight rooms and a restaurant and bar area.

According to Future Property Auctions, the hotel is being sold in walk-in condition.

The listing says: “Located on the edge of the Highlands in the beautiful Trossachs the Munro Inn offers traditional rural comfort in one of the most perfect locations in Scotland.”

The two-star Munro Inn has eight en-suite rooms, as well as a reception area, dining room, a lounge/bar/entertainment space and a refitted commercial kitchen.

The sale also includes an on-site car park.

The hotel is a five-minute walk from River Balvaig, popular for fishing, and is close to the Balquihidder Church Ruins and Beinn Each.

Strathtyre also sits along the route of Rob Roy Way.

Each room features tea and coffee-making equipment, as well as a flat-screen TV with satellite channels.

Future Property Auctions describes the hotel as being set “amongs some of the most dramatic Highland scenery”.

The Munro Inn goes under the hammer online from 10am next Thursday.

The opening bid is set at £395,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, TV chef Nick Nairn has closed his Bridge of Allan restaurant.