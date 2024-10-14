No sewage found in Buchlyvie Burn as cloudy water explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No sewage found in Buchlyvie Burn as cloudy water explained

Locals were concerned by a recent dramatic change in the appearance of Buchlyvie Burn.

By Alex Watson
Locals asked for further investigation after Buchlyvie Burn appeared to be contaminated. Image: Alastair Tait
Cloudy water in Buchlyvie Burn was not caused by sewage pollution, Scottish Water has confirmed.

But the situation still required a clean-up operation once the source of the murky water was found.

The burn’s unusually opaque appearance was reported to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) by a concerned member of the public on the evening of October 9.

Posting on social media, Alastair Tait also described seeing “horrible grey gunge” coming from a drain nearby.

Fellow locals shared their worries that the discolouration could be a result of a sewage leak and that it might affect fish in the burn.

SEPA acknowledged it had received Mr Tait’s report the following day and passed the case on to Scottish Water for further investigation, which was carried out on October 11.

Scottish Water found Buchlyvie Burn’s discolouration stemmed from a private property’s utility room. Image: Alastair Tait

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We attended Buchlyvie Burn in Stirlingshire following reports from a customer of discoloured water entering the burn.

“Investigations confirmed that the issue originated from a private property’s utility room, and Scottish Water has liaised with the responsible parties to ensure they are informed of the necessary steps to resolve the matter.

“The issue has now been rectified.

No sewage present

“Scottish Water conducted dye testing of the network to confirm that no sewage was present in the burn.

“Despite the issue not originating from our network, a clean-up has still been arranged to mitigate any impacts on the area.

“We have continued to engage with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) throughout this process.”

A photo taken by Scottish Water’s operations team on the morning of October 11 appears to show the burn running clear. Image: Scottish Water

Mr Tait said the water in the burn appeared to be clear again on October 10, aside from some “surface film”.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the member of the public who reported this to us and to encourage anyone who spots signs of a pollution incident to contact SEPA via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

Conversation