Take a look at Stirling’s new Cinnabon on its first day

The new American chain kiosk is located in the Thistles Centre.

A Lotus Biscoff Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A Lotus Biscoff Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

American food chain Cinnabon has officially opened in Stirling.

Located in the Thistles Centre, the kiosk is the company’s fourth outlet to open in Scotland this year.

Other locations include Livingston and Glasgow’s Silverburn and Braehead shopping centres. A Dundee store is also confirmed.

Cinnabon will be serving a range of baked goods, from cinnamon rolls to a variety of sweet buns.

Flavours range from chocolate to Lotus Biscoff, and caramel pecan to Oreo.

Teas, coffees, lemonades, coolers and Chillattas – the bakery’s blended frozen drinks – are also on the menu.

Here’s a first look at the new Stirling operation.

Khairun and Sajad Ayub were the first in the Cinnabon queue. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The kiosk is opposite Lush. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Dozens of cinnamon rolls are on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Excited Cinnafans queued up for a sweet treat. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Lotus Biscoff and Oreo are up for grabs. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Boxes of six mean customers can try all the flavours. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Classic cinnamon rolls at Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

