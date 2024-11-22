News Take a look at Stirling’s new Cinnabon on its first day The new American chain kiosk is located in the Thistles Centre. A Lotus Biscoff Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson By Isla Glen November 22 2024, 11:24am November 22 2024, 11:24am Share Take a look at Stirling’s new Cinnabon on its first day Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5130311/cinnabon-stirling-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment American food chain Cinnabon has officially opened in Stirling. Located in the Thistles Centre, the kiosk is the company’s fourth outlet to open in Scotland this year. Other locations include Livingston and Glasgow’s Silverburn and Braehead shopping centres. A Dundee store is also confirmed. Cinnabon will be serving a range of baked goods, from cinnamon rolls to a variety of sweet buns. Flavours range from chocolate to Lotus Biscoff, and caramel pecan to Oreo. Teas, coffees, lemonades, coolers and Chillattas – the bakery’s blended frozen drinks – are also on the menu. Here’s a first look at the new Stirling operation. Khairun and Sajad Ayub were the first in the Cinnabon queue. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson The kiosk is opposite Lush. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Dozens of cinnamon rolls are on offer. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Excited Cinnafans queued up for a sweet treat. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Lotus Biscoff and Oreo are up for grabs. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Boxes of six mean customers can try all the flavours. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Classic cinnamon rolls at Cinnabon. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
