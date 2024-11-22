Take a look at Stirling’s new Cinnabon on its first day

American food chain Cinnabon has officially opened in Stirling.

Located in the Thistles Centre, the kiosk is the company’s fourth outlet to open in Scotland this year.

Other locations include Livingston and Glasgow’s Silverburn and Braehead shopping centres. A Dundee store is also confirmed.

Cinnabon will be serving a range of baked goods, from cinnamon rolls to a variety of sweet buns.

Flavours range from chocolate to Lotus Biscoff, and caramel pecan to Oreo.

Teas, coffees, lemonades, coolers and Chillattas – the bakery’s blended frozen drinks – are also on the menu.

Here’s a first look at the new Stirling operation.

