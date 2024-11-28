John Swinney apologises to woman raped by David Goodwillie as shamed footballer hits back with social media rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney apologises to woman raped by David Goodwillie as shamed footballer hits back with social media rant

Denise Clair's case was raised in Holyrood by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

By Craig Paton, PA Scotland
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie in action for Clyde in 2021.
First Minister John Swinney says he is “dissatisfied” with the length of time it has taken for a decision to be made on the private prosecution of disgraced footballer David Goodwillie.

Goodwillie, from Stirling, and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ruled in a civil court in 2017 to have raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair.

Ms Clair is now looking to launch a rare private prosecution – in which an individual or organisation seeks to prosecute the accused, rather than the Crown Office taking action – but is reliant on financial assistance.

Her case was raised in Holyrood by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

‘The case stinks’

“No credible explanation has ever been given as to why the Crown Office did not prosecute,” the Tory leader said.

“Frankly, the case stinks.

“Denise was forced to take civil action against the two men and a judge agreed that she had been raped.

“She has since asked the Government to fund a private criminal prosecution, but continues to be left in limbo.”

Responding to Mr Findlay, Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney said: “I think the Government has taken too long to consider the request that Ms Clair has made to us.

John Swinney
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA

“And when I saw the news reports at the weekend, I asked for there to be greater urgency put into the engagement with her agents on this question.

“I am dissatisfied with how long it has taken. I express my apology through Mr Findlay to Ms Clair today.”

But within hours of Mr Swinney’s remarks at Holyrood, Goodwillie took aim at the first minister and the SNP in a social media rant.

Writing on X, he also namechecked former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and author Val McDermid, who both slammed Raith Rovers for signing him in 2022.

The transfer prompted the biggest crisis in the Kirkcaldy club’s history and led to independence supporter Val withdrawing her sponsorship and support of her beloved Rovers.

‘Leave me alone’

Goodwillie, 35, wrote: “Wee Nicola Sturgeon! Big Val McDermid! Now big John Swinney!

“I’m starting to think the SNP don’t like me. Who’s next?

“Country falling apart and he [Mr Swinney] is talking about me.

“I’m a happy man out working 12 hours a day so Santa visits this year for my kids.

“Leave me alone.”

Responding to a supportive post, he added: “Check big John’s laptop.”

We revealed last year that the leaking of confidential documents from the Goodwillie rape case had been reported to police.

They emerged on social media and were shared by backers of the shamed former Scotland international days after he mounted a PR campaign, vowing to tell “his truth” about the events of 2011.

