John Swinney apologises to woman raped by David Goodwillie as shamed footballer hits back with social media rant

First Minister John Swinney says he is “dissatisfied” with the length of time it has taken for a decision to be made on the private prosecution of disgraced footballer David Goodwillie.

Goodwillie, from Stirling, and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ruled in a civil court in 2017 to have raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair.

Ms Clair is now looking to launch a rare private prosecution – in which an individual or organisation seeks to prosecute the accused, rather than the Crown Office taking action – but is reliant on financial assistance.

Her case was raised in Holyrood by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

‘The case stinks’

“No credible explanation has ever been given as to why the Crown Office did not prosecute,” the Tory leader said.

“Frankly, the case stinks.

“Denise was forced to take civil action against the two men and a judge agreed that she had been raped.

“She has since asked the Government to fund a private criminal prosecution, but continues to be left in limbo.”

Responding to Mr Findlay, Perthshire North MSP Mr Swinney said: “I think the Government has taken too long to consider the request that Ms Clair has made to us.

“And when I saw the news reports at the weekend, I asked for there to be greater urgency put into the engagement with her agents on this question.

“I am dissatisfied with how long it has taken. I express my apology through Mr Findlay to Ms Clair today.”

But within hours of Mr Swinney’s remarks at Holyrood, Goodwillie took aim at the first minister and the SNP in a social media rant.

Writing on X, he also namechecked former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and author Val McDermid, who both slammed Raith Rovers for signing him in 2022.

The transfer prompted the biggest crisis in the Kirkcaldy club’s history and led to independence supporter Val withdrawing her sponsorship and support of her beloved Rovers.

‘Leave me alone’

Goodwillie, 35, wrote: “Wee Nicola Sturgeon! Big Val McDermid! Now big John Swinney!

“I’m starting to think the SNP don’t like me. Who’s next?

“Country falling apart and he [Mr Swinney] is talking about me.

“I’m a happy man out working 12 hours a day so Santa visits this year for my kids.

“Leave me alone.”

Responding to a supportive post, he added: “Check big John’s laptop.”

We revealed last year that the leaking of confidential documents from the Goodwillie rape case had been reported to police.

They emerged on social media and were shared by backers of the shamed former Scotland international days after he mounted a PR campaign, vowing to tell “his truth” about the events of 2011.