Bridge of Allan locals call for 20-month road closure to be resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bridge of Allan locals call for 20-month road closure to be resolved

Sunnylaw Road was closed to all traffic and pedestrians in spring 2023.

By Alex Watson
Sunnylaw Road spans around half a mile in total, and is currently completely closed off. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Sunnylaw Road spans around half a mile in total, and is currently completely closed off. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Bridge of Allan residents are hopeful that a road closed after a wall collapse in 2023 could soon finally reopen.

Sunnylaw Road was completely shut to all motor vehicles, bikes and pedestrians after part of a private garden wall collapsed in April 2023.

This created rubble in the road and caused some damage to a house and two nearby gardens.

Stirling Council deemed homeowners living next to the affected section of the wall responsible for the repair, but allowed the residents extra time to organise the work and gather the funds required.

Twenty months on, the rubble is gone, but no restoration work has been carried out to the wall, and the half-mile long stretch of road remains shut, blocked with padlocked fencing in places.

The wall that partially collapsed can be see here, to the left. Image: Supplied

“We understood it would take a while to resolve but 18 months is excessive,” said local resident Inga Bullen.

“There is no access, even for pedestrians or bicycles.

“There is a footpath within the woods which is unlit, has some steep sections, and has steps at one end.”

According to Ms Bullen, the road closure means motorists, cyclists and walkers are unable to avoid Bridge of Allan’s busy main road, Henderson Street, adding to congestion there.

A map with a red line indicating the full length of Sunnylaw Road, shut in its entirety since 2023. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “It would be feasible to have the short section [of Sunnylaw Road] opened as a single-track road for temporary access, but this has been rejected by the [council] roads department with no discussion.”

‘Not acceptable for one person to hold other residents to ransom’

Another local living in the Sunnylaw area, Val Pettit, said: “It beggars belief that the stubbornness and intransigence of both sides around the indefinite closure of Sunnylaw Road can continue to adversely affect the residents of part of upper Bridge of Allan.

“This closure is causing extra traffic congestion in Henderson Street in both directions, especially at busy times, when people are trying to get to and from work or school.

“There is a danger that if this situation is allowed to continue any longer, it will become the default position.

Henderson Street, pictured here during recent major roadworks, is often highly congested. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“If the parties involved cannot agree whose responsibility it is for the collapse of the wall, and for its repair, surely it is not too much to expect that both the council and the property owner to reach a compromise position in order to reopen the road without further delay?

“Have alternatives such as a lower wall or fencing, for example, been explored and costed?

“It is surely not acceptable for one individual to hold other residents to ransom in this way and prevent the use of what is, after all, a public thoroughfare.”

‘Stirling Council is committed to reopening Sunnylaw Road as soon as possible’

Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “Many residents have been in touch over this closure.

“Their main reaction is that this is taking too long to resolve, and the alternative routes are down a steep hill or along a single-track road.

“They would like to see immediate action which would allow the road to reopen as soon as possible.

“I note the council is committed to doing this.”

Residents have become increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress around the road closure. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Sunnylaw Road has been closed since 5 May 2023 for safety reasons following the collapse of a wall.

“Repairs to the wall are the responsibility of residents who live at this section of the road and formal notices have been issued to that effect.

“Normally, this notice gives owners 28 days to carry out the work, but this has not been enforced in recognition of the cost and complexity of the repairs and to allow residents a reasonable amount of time to plan them.

Grass growing in the road shows just how long the thoroughfare has been shut off. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Officers from the council’s roads service have engaged directly with impacted residents and with the community council to move the matter on.

“If the wall is not repaired it is open to the council to undertake the works, and to recover the costs from those with legal responsibility for the wall.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Dea McGill, Brassica
'Naive' Dundee restaurant boss sentenced for Brassica fraud and embezzlement
Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.
Debate: What should happen to Caird Park golf course after next year's closure?
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
D-day for Auchterarder public toilets as council rules on banking hub plan
Montrose Community Trust hopes the Gable End project will open in late 2025. Image: Crawford Architecture
Gable End project to transform work of Montrose Community Trust
SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick Dundee
War of words as SNP dares Dundee Labour MSP to vote against budget that…
Ruth Smith, Forfar Sheriff Court
Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault
Group of people with signs at former slaughterhouse site in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy locals buying former slaughterhouse site for affordable housing
artist imporession of new build houses with trees and green spaces
340 new Perth homes planned for failed Stewart Milne housing site
Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hero fisherman slams 'ridiculous' HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews
A helicopter was involved in the search operation in Stirling. Image: Paula Gerrard
Upturned kayak sparks big emergency response in Stirling

Conversation