Woman, 50, taken to hospital after four-car crash on A9 near Dunblane

The northbound carriageway was closed for about two hours on Wednesday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
The A9 northbound near Dunblane. Image: Google Street View
The A9 northbound near Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

A 50-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the A9 near Dunblane.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway after the crash at around 4.40pm on Wednesday.

The road was shut for about two hours.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.

Police probe into A9 Dunblane crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.40pm on Wednesday, we were called to a four-vehicle crash on the A9 northbound near Dunblane.

“Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

“The road was fully reopened around 6.45pm.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

