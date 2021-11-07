Extra funding to help protect Lunan Bay against anti-social behaviour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Extra funding has been approved for a group formed to protect an Angus beauty spot from anti-social behaviour during Covid-19.

Lockdown saw more visitors than normal flock to the beach at Lunan Bay, particularly during the summer months.

The extra visitors brought with them various issues, including wild camping and a big rubbish problem.

The concerns led to local residents forming Lunan Bay Communities Partnership (LBCP).

Efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour

The group employed a ranger to monitor the area and to ensure that anti-social behaviour did not get out of hand.

It has now received cash to ensure it can continue in the short-term.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are delighted to announce that we have now been awarded an Angus Council-approved grant to extend the LBCP community ranger service at Lunan Bay for the next four months.

“The LBCP was formed in response to local issues arising from Covid-19 restrictions on public access and behaviour.

“The Lunan Bay ranger service seeks to deal with immediate effects of the pandemic on the community and visitors, increase awareness of environment and enhance the outdoor experience for all.

Lunan Bay ranger project ‘unique’

“The LBCP ranger project is unique in that it’s the first community-led ranger service in Scotland which benefits the environment, community and visitors, working in collaboration with the local authority.”

During the autumn and winter months the service will focus primarily on community education, social and mental wellbeing and visitor management.

The funding will allow it to retain its rangers, Michelle Spink and Owen Barron, until longer-term backing is secured for a permanent service.

The spokesman added: “We will continue to work together with the local community and Angus Council to ensure that the area is a safe and inviting visitor destination.

“Furthermore, this funding will allow us to continue our popular community outdoor education classes onsite at Lunan Bay and our outreach program with Angus schools, along with our continued conservation activities.”

“We’d like to thank, Angus Council and their elected representatives for their ongoing support throughout the ranger project, in addition to the Blair-Imrie family of Lunan, landowners at the north end of Lunan Bay.

“A special mention to NatureScot who funded the initial project over the summer months.

“It’s been an immense team effort to date, and we are delighted during the week of COP26 that our local authority has continued to support our efforts to secure a sustainable future for Lunan Bay, both socially and environmentally.”