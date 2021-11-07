Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United defender Kerr Smith linked with English giants Liverpool

By Ewan Smith
November 7 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 7 2021, 1.09pm
Kerr Smith is a said to be a target for Liverpool
Kerr Smith is a said to be a target for Liverpool

Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith has been linked with a move to English giants Liverpool.

Smith, 16, is said to be a target for Jurgen Klopp’s men who hope to beat Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester United to his signature.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, the Anfield side are keen to link Smith up with Scotland skipper Andy Robertson.

Smith replaced influential United defender Charlie Mulgrew at half-time of his side’s 5-2 defeat at Hearts on Saturday.

And Courts later praised Smith for the ‘bravery’ he showed in the defeat.

Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith starring against Hearts

Smith was dealing with a ‘personal issue’ – believed to be a family bereavement – in the build-up to the game.

“It has been one of those weeks,” said Courts.

“Kerr has had a personal issue to deal with and we have been trying to nurse Charlie towards the game.

“Kerr is 16 and I’m really proud of him for the bravery he showed going onto the pitch because he has had a really tough week.

“He’ll learn from this. The team will learn. I will learn and we’ll be better for it.”

Smith has been trusted in some big moments by Courts this season.

He became the youngest-ever Dundee United player to star in a city derby in September. He helped his side to a 1-0 win over Dark Blues in September.

Smith also played in their 1-1 draw at Celtic Park alongside Ryan Edwards at the heart of the Tannadice team’s defence.

And when Mulgrew pulled up at half-time of Saturday’s clash with Hearts, Smith stepped forward.

It turned out to be a difficult afternoon as United crashed to a heavy defeat.

As Kerr Smith plays Dylan Levitt faces Wales injury KO

Dylan Levitt is facing a fitness sweat for Wales

Meanwhile, Dylan Levitt faces an anxious wait to find out whether he can join the Wales squad for their games with Belarus and Belgium.

Midfielder Levitt was left out of the United squad after picking up a training ground injury.

“Dylan Levitt pulled out on Friday,” added Courts. “We have been chasing the whole week and that’s the way the game unfolded as well.

“I always felt we were chasing and when you do that you create space, Hearts took advantage.

“It was never a game we were in control of, unfortunately.”

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein urges Dundee United starlet Kerr Smith to slap on ‘L’ plates and soak up lessons from ‘Rolls-Royce’ star Charlie Mulgrew

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]