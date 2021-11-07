Dundee United defender Kerr Smith linked with English giants Liverpool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith has been linked with a move to English giants Liverpool.

Smith, 16, is said to be a target for Jurgen Klopp’s men who hope to beat Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester United to his signature.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, the Anfield side are keen to link Smith up with Scotland skipper Andy Robertson.

Smith replaced influential United defender Charlie Mulgrew at half-time of his side’s 5-2 defeat at Hearts on Saturday.

And Courts later praised Smith for the ‘bravery’ he showed in the defeat.

Smith was dealing with a ‘personal issue’ – believed to be a family bereavement – in the build-up to the game.

“It has been one of those weeks,” said Courts.

“Kerr has had a personal issue to deal with and we have been trying to nurse Charlie towards the game.

“Kerr is 16 and I’m really proud of him for the bravery he showed going onto the pitch because he has had a really tough week.

“He’ll learn from this. The team will learn. I will learn and we’ll be better for it.”

Smith has been trusted in some big moments by Courts this season.

He became the youngest-ever Dundee United player to star in a city derby in September. He helped his side to a 1-0 win over Dark Blues in September.

🎥 WATCH: Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew urges teen sensation Kerr Smith to put big money move to English Premier League on hold Full story: https://t.co/L9Ex99j3wc pic.twitter.com/Ok7NnspN25 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) July 5, 2021

Smith also played in their 1-1 draw at Celtic Park alongside Ryan Edwards at the heart of the Tannadice team’s defence.

And when Mulgrew pulled up at half-time of Saturday’s clash with Hearts, Smith stepped forward.

It turned out to be a difficult afternoon as United crashed to a heavy defeat.

As Kerr Smith plays Dylan Levitt faces Wales injury KO

Meanwhile, Dylan Levitt faces an anxious wait to find out whether he can join the Wales squad for their games with Belarus and Belgium.

Midfielder Levitt was left out of the United squad after picking up a training ground injury.

“Dylan Levitt pulled out on Friday,” added Courts. “We have been chasing the whole week and that’s the way the game unfolded as well.

“I always felt we were chasing and when you do that you create space, Hearts took advantage.

“It was never a game we were in control of, unfortunately.”