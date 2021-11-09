New footage shows last sighting of Arbroath man as search continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

New footage has shown the last time a missing Arbroath man was seen before his disappearance.

Police Scotland has released new CCTV images to show the last known movements of Robert Watson.

The 51-year-old, who has been missing since November 2, was last seen around 10.50pm in Cliffburn Terrace.

We are appealing for information to trace Robert Watson (51) who has been reported missing in Arbroath. He was last seen in the Cliffburn Terrace area around 10.50pm on Tues, 2 Nov. If you have any information then please call 101, quoting incident 1002 of 3 November. pic.twitter.com/fNSies1pTN — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 9, 2021

Police Scotland released a fresh appeal showing CCTV footage from the area.

Robert is described as 5ft 8in tall, and has long brown hair and blue/green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans.

A mobile phone belonging to Robert was left at Arbroath Police Station around 4am on Wednesday, 3 November, by a man who is believed to have been driving a dark-coloured car.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible as it has now been a week since he was last seen.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far in our enquiries to trace him.

“I am also asking people in the Arbroath area to check sheds and outhouses in case Robert has sought shelter.”

He added: “In particular we are keen to speak to the man who left the phone at the station. He may have vital information that could help up to find Robert.

“It is important that he comes forward to assist us. Where the phone was found is likely to be significant.

“In addition, anyone who has seen Robert or who knows where he is should contact us immediately on 101, quoting incident number 1002 of Wednesday November 3.

“Likewise, if you know who found his phone, or who left it at the station, please get in touch.”