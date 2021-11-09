Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New footage shows last sighting of Arbroath man as search continues

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 9 2021, 10.04am Updated: November 9 2021, 10.06am
Arbroath Missing Person
New images of missing Arbroath man, Robert Watson have been released.

New footage has shown the last time a missing Arbroath man was seen before his disappearance.

Police Scotland has released new CCTV images to show the last known movements of Robert Watson.

The 51-year-old, who has been missing since November 2, was last seen around 10.50pm in Cliffburn Terrace.

Police Scotland released a fresh appeal showing CCTV footage from the area.

Robert is described as 5ft 8in tall, and has long brown hair and blue/green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a red and blue ski-style jacket and blue jeans.

A mobile phone belonging to Robert was left at Arbroath Police Station around 4am on Wednesday, 3 November, by a man who is believed to have been driving a dark-coloured car.

Black car
The car in question.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible as it has now been a week since he was last seen.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far in our enquiries to trace him.

“I am also asking people in the Arbroath area to check sheds and outhouses in case Robert has sought shelter.”

CCTV footage of missing Arbroath man
CCTV footage of missing Arbroath man, Robert Watson.

He added: “In particular we are keen to speak to the man who left the phone at the station. He may have vital information that could help up to find Robert.

“It is important that he comes forward to assist us. Where the phone was found is likely to be significant.

“In addition, anyone who has seen Robert or who knows where he is should contact us immediately on 101, quoting incident number 1002 of Wednesday November 3.

“Likewise, if you know who found his phone, or who left it at the station, please get in touch.”

