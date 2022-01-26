Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Man was ‘a finger’s grip away from death’ after Arbroath cliffs fall

By Lottie Hood
January 26 2022, 1.34pm Updated: January 26 2022, 1.34pm
The rescue on Sunday. Images: Wallace Ferrier and HM Coastguard.
The coastguard has revealed how a man was a “finger’s grip away from plunging to almost certain death” after a fall at Arbroath cliffs.

Emergency services, including lifeboats and a helicopter, went to the scene at Seaton on Sunday evening after receiving reports of a man being injured.

The Courier previously reported how the casualty was eventually helped to safety and taken to hospital for treatment.

But now the coastguard has released a video of the rescue – and revealed just how perilous the man’s position was as he clung to the cliffs before being saved.

In a blog post, the emergency service shared a video of the incident and said: “It was a race against time to rescue him.

“Teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven were sent to the scene at Dickmont’s Den, alongside the RNLI Arbroath lifeboats and the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

“They found a cold and tired man in a desperate situation, a finger’s grip away from plunging to almost certain death.

“A helicopter rescue was quickly deemed too dangerous due to the downdraft, which could have had enough force to dislodge the man from his position, and so the teams geared up to carry out a technical rope rescue.”

The man was struggling to hold on, and it was a long way to fall… the teams knew they had to get to him and quickly

Coastguard officer David Kerr

David Kerr, senior coastal operations officer, says it was a “close call” for the man – whose identity and age has not been confirmed.

He said: “[The man] was struggling to hold on, and it was a long way to fall. The teams knew they had to get to him and quickly. It was a tough rope rescue in darkness on a steep and crumbling cliff.

“It goes to show how quickly a nice winter walk can turn sour, one decision and suddenly the man found himself gripping on for life. It really can happen that easily and to anyone.”

He says the casualty and his companion were well prepared by wearing the right winter gear and having mobile phones that were fully charged.

Coastguard rescue teams at Arbroath cliffs on Sunday. Image: Wallace Ferrier.

But he added: “The cliffs in that area are particularly loose and it can be very easy to end up in a difficult situation.

“So we do ask people to stay well back, the cliffs around the UK are continually eroding and can become unsteady at any time.”

HM Coastguard is encouraging members of the public to familiarise themselves with safety advice for when visiting coastal areas.

