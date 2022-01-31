Tesco worker and mechanic praised for helping Arbroath toddler who got locked in car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tesco worker and a mechanic have been praised for going to the aid of a toddler who got locked in his car outside the Arbroath supermarket.

Tasha Kay went into “panic mode” when her usual trip to the shops turned into a nightmare, as her car locked with her son Oliver stuck inside.

With no phone and worried about the one-year-old, Tasha turned was thankful for a Tesco worker who came out to help.

“I was just in a panic and I didn’t know what to do. Rob [the Tesco member of staff] was just so helpful,” Tasha told The Courier.

Tesco worker thanked for stepping in to help

“I’d done my shopping and like I always do I put all my things on the front seat, so I could strap him in. When I closed the door I heard the click and I knew the car had locked.

“I had nothing in my hand, my phone was in the car so I just went straight to customer services and they said someone would come out to help me, so I ran back out because I didn’t want to leave Oliver alone.

“Rob came straight out and he was just so brilliant the whole time. I didn’t know what to do next, I didn’t even know how to try and break into the car.

“Oliver was really upset and Rob was using his phone and trying to distract him. He didn’t really know what to do either.”

Tasha was able to remember her partner’s number, but he was just leaving work in Montrose, and it would have taken too long for him to return home to collect the spare key.

But mum and son were reunited an hour later after Rob went to a nearby garage to ask for help and returned with a mechanic, David McColl.

Tasha added: “It was about 45 minutes to an hour, David was trying to get into the car as fast as he could but he said it was difficult to get into newer cars.

“I’m so thankful to David and the garage as well.

“It was just a total accident, I’m just so glad Oliver didn’t come to harm. I’ll always carry a spare key.”

David, who works at Treadwise in Arbroath, says he was glad to help.

“I’m usually the one they send out to break into cars when customers lose their keys, obviously this time it was a little different though,” he said.

Tesco has been approached for comment.