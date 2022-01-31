Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco worker and mechanic praised for helping Arbroath toddler who got locked in car

By Alasdair Clark
January 31 2022, 5.29pm
Oliver was stuck for about an hour outside Tesco in Arbroath.

A Tesco worker and a mechanic have been praised for going to the aid of a toddler who got locked in his car outside the Arbroath supermarket.

Tasha Kay went into “panic mode” when her usual trip to the shops turned into a nightmare, as her car locked with her son Oliver stuck inside.

With no phone and worried about the one-year-old, Tasha turned was thankful for a Tesco worker who came out to help.

“I was just in a panic and I didn’t know what to do. Rob [the Tesco member of staff] was just so helpful,” Tasha told The Courier.

Tesco worker thanked for stepping in to help

“I’d done my shopping and like I always do I put all my things on the front seat, so I could strap him in. When I closed the door I heard the click and I knew the car had locked.

“I had nothing in my hand, my phone was in the car so I just went straight to customer services and they said someone would come out to help me, so I ran back out because I didn’t want to leave Oliver alone.

“Rob came straight out and he was just so brilliant the whole time. I didn’t know what to do next, I didn’t even know how to try and break into the car.

“Oliver was really upset and Rob was using his phone and trying to distract him. He didn’t really know what to do either.”

Tasha was able to remember her partner’s number, but he was just leaving work in Montrose, and it would have taken too long for him to return home to collect the spare key.

Oliver was reunited with his mum after about an hour.

But mum and son were reunited an hour later after Rob went to a nearby garage to ask for help and returned with a mechanic, David McColl.

Tasha added: “It was about 45 minutes to an hour, David was trying to get into the car as fast as he could but he said it was difficult to get into newer cars.

“I’m so thankful to David and the garage as well.

“It was just a total accident, I’m just so glad Oliver didn’t come to harm. I’ll always carry a spare key.”

David, who works at Treadwise in Arbroath, says he was glad to help.

“I’m usually the one they send out to break into cars when customers lose their keys, obviously this time it was a little different though,” he said.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

