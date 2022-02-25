Man airlifted to hospital after being freed from overturned tree stump in Glen Clova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man airlifted to hospital after being freed from overturned tree stump in Glen Clova

By Neil Henderson
February 25 2022, 4.04pm Updated: February 25 2022, 7.39pm

A man has been airlifted to hospital after an emergency response to free him from an overturned tree stump at a remote Angus beauty spot.

The alarm was raised at around 2pm on Friday after the man became trapped on the Glen Clova Estate, north of Kirriemuir.

Police, two ambulances and three fire crews, including a high-reach appliance, raced to the scene on the B955, close to the Glen Clova Hotel.

Fire crews from Kirriemuir and Dundee raced to the scene.

Both of the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance helicopters, one of which included a doctor-led Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) team, were also despatched from Aberdeen and Perth stations as efforts to free the man continued.

Two air ambulances were sent to Glen Clova.

Meanwhile Tayside Mountain Rescue Service volunteers were also on hand to help with the response.

The man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but his condition is unknown.

Rural location

One witness said the incident had triggered “a huge emergency operation”.

He added: “One of the helicopters landed in the field opposite the hotel while another landed nearby.

The alarm was raised at around 2pm.

“I could also see two ambulances and at least two fire appliances, one with the high reach equipment.

“The trapped man was eventually brought to the hotel car park where he was airlifted away by one of the helicopter teams.

The injured man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“It’s the biggest emergency response I’ve ever seen here, especially given it’s such a rural and remote location.”

Emergency response

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2pm on Friday, police were called to the Glen Clova area of Kirriemuir, following a report of a man becoming trapped underneath an overturned tree stump.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Air Ambulance Service said: “We received the call at around 2pm to assist in the rescue of a male who had become trapped at a rural location in Glen Clova.

Witnesses reported a “huge” emergency response.

“An air ambulance with EMRS trauma team was despatched from Aberdeen while a second helicopter was also despatched to the scene from Perth.

“The Aberdeen team later airlifted the man from the scene to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

Police called in the assistance of other emergency services after the alarm was raised at around 2pm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.03pm on Friday to assist police in an ongoing emergency incident in the Glen Clova Estate.

“A high reach appliance was sent from Kirriemuir as well as a fire appliance from Macalpine Road station in Dundee.”

