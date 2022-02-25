Man airlifted to hospital after being freed from overturned tree stump in Glen Clova

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital after an emergency response to free him from an overturned tree stump at a remote Angus beauty spot.

The alarm was raised at around 2pm on Friday after the man became trapped on the Glen Clova Estate, north of Kirriemuir.

Police, two ambulances and three fire crews, including a high-reach appliance, raced to the scene on the B955, close to the Glen Clova Hotel.

Both of the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance helicopters, one of which included a doctor-led Emergency Medical Retrieval Service (EMRS) team, were also despatched from Aberdeen and Perth stations as efforts to free the man continued.

Meanwhile Tayside Mountain Rescue Service volunteers were also on hand to help with the response.

The man was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but his condition is unknown.

Rural location

One witness said the incident had triggered “a huge emergency operation”.

He added: “One of the helicopters landed in the field opposite the hotel while another landed nearby.

“I could also see two ambulances and at least two fire appliances, one with the high reach equipment.

“The trapped man was eventually brought to the hotel car park where he was airlifted away by one of the helicopter teams.

“It’s the biggest emergency response I’ve ever seen here, especially given it’s such a rural and remote location.”

Emergency response

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2pm on Friday, police were called to the Glen Clova area of Kirriemuir, following a report of a man becoming trapped underneath an overturned tree stump.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Air Ambulance Service said: “We received the call at around 2pm to assist in the rescue of a male who had become trapped at a rural location in Glen Clova.

“An air ambulance with EMRS trauma team was despatched from Aberdeen while a second helicopter was also despatched to the scene from Perth.

“The Aberdeen team later airlifted the man from the scene to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.03pm on Friday to assist police in an ongoing emergency incident in the Glen Clova Estate.

“A high reach appliance was sent from Kirriemuir as well as a fire appliance from Macalpine Road station in Dundee.”