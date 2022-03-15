Legal wheels set in motion to finally bulldoze Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Legal wheels set in motion to finally bulldoze Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre

By Graham Brown
March 15 2022, 3.57pm Updated: March 15 2022, 4.24pm
Court papers have been lodged for the planned demolition of Lochside leisure centre. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/Michael McCosh/DCT Media.
Angus Council has launched the final stage of the legal process to bring down Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre.

Three months after councillors finally agreed to knock it down, papers have been lodged in the Court of Session to get the go ahead for bulldozers to move in.

But it will still be months before the Forfar Country Park site is cleared of the building.

The 47-year-old centre has sat empty for more than five years.

Complex history

Lochside was replaced by Forfar community campus in February 2017.

And since it closed it has cost the council around £1,000 a week in insurance and other costs.

Lochside’s future became mired in controversy after Angus Council revealed a £450,000 demolition plan.

Two local businessmen challenged the proposal.

Mark Guild and Donald Stewart rejected suggestions the centre was structurally unsound.

They said it had years of life left and wanted to see it kept for community use.

Businessmen Mark Guild (left) and Donald Stewart fought Angus Council in the Court of Session. Pic: Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media.

The landmark case went to Scotland’s highest civil court.

In 2020, the Inner House of the Court of Session ruled the council had been wrong to agree the centre’s demolition without proper public consultation.

Councillors decided not to challenge the outcome in the Supreme Court.

Common good asset

The ruling meant the building and the ground it stands on were declared as common good.

Lochside leisure centre was replaced by Forfar Community Campus in 2017.

It led to a formal public consultation being carried out.

But despite initial interest from a local sports trust, no-one came forward with a proposal to save the centre.

Councillors finally agreed to demolish the building last December.

Legislation requires the council to petition the court for permission to go ahead with the demolition.

Inside the Lochside Leisure Centre building.

A council spokesperson said: “As no commercial or community group has come forward to take over the former Lochside leisure centre, a decision was taken at Angus Council on December 16 2021 to demolish it.

“Angus Council has now presented a petition to the Court of Session for authorisation under section 75(2) of the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 for the appropriation and disposal of land forming part of the common good by implementing a proposal to demolish the Lochside leisure centre, Forfar and return the land to park land as part of Forfar Loch Country Park.”

What happens now?

Anyone with an interest in the matter has an opportunity to lodge answers to the petition.

Those must be submitted to the Court of Session within 21 days.

The council requires the court’s permission before pressing ahead with the demolition schedule.

No firm date has been set for the centre to be knocked down.

