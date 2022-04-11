New-look Muirhead kirk hosts first service since £70,000 transformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Muirhead Church has ushered in a new era after a major project to strengthen its place at the heart of the community.

Almost 180 years on from its founding, the kirk has undergone a near £70,000 transformation.

And it welcomed the congregation back to enjoy a Palm Sunday service in the new surroundings.

The Rev Donna Hays, minister of Fowlis and Liff and Lundie and Muirhead said it has been a significant project.

“Over the past couple of years we have sold the churches at Lundie and Liff,” she said.

“Although we are still using Fowlis, we recognised that we needed a more modern space.

“What we wanted to create in Muirhead Church was a resource for the community to use.”

Kirk pews snapped up by locals

The traditional church pews were stripped out and sold off to help finance the renovation.

“They were very popular with people in the area, and one has even found its way into a Dundee café,” said Donna.

“We had an exceptional project manager in Walker Hodgson, a member at Fowlis & Liff.

“And he also used some of the old pews to make the new steps in the church.

“This new space allows us to hold all sorts of groups.

“And it will help us build on things we have been running, such as our successful holiday club.”

Donna added: “The other important thing is the IT equipment that has been installed.

“We still have a fair presence on Zoom every Sunday when we stream services for those who are not able to come to church.

Special guests

Sunday’s service brought two special visitors to Muirhead.

James and Robert Lester are the sons of the Rev James Lester, who was the Minister at Muirhead from September 1950 until his death in 1977.

A memorial to him which was installed in Lundie Church has been installed at Muirhead.

The 12th Century kirk at Lundie was sold at auction for £40,000 in November last year.

Its kirkyard is the final resting place of Admiral Duncan, who led the 1797 defeat of the Dutch in the Battle of Camperdown.