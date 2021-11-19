Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus church built 900 years ago sells for £40,000 at auction

By Matteo Bell
November 19 2021, 6.56pm Updated: November 19 2021, 6.57pm
Lundie Church
Lundie Church

A 900-year-old Angus church has been sold at an online auction for just £40,000.

Lundie Church, which went up for auction on Thursday, was sold to an anonymous bidder after six hours of contention.

The £40,000 sale just broke the auctioneer’s £29,000 to £39,000 price guide.

The 12th-century kirk was previously owned by the Church of Scotland, however it was recently sold to another owner who decided to put it up for auction.

Lundie Church.

The property is also the final resting place of of Admiral Duncan, who led the 1797 defeat of the Dutch in the Battle of Camperdown.

Bringing church back to community would be ‘amazing’

While it is unclear what the future of the property is, there have been suggestions that it could be converted into a private dwelling or holiday let.

Councillor Beth Whiteside said: “When I saw it was up for sale I though that there was a lot of potential for it.

The small property is a ‘good size.’

“It’s a nice size, it’s not just some big monster of a church.

“If there was some way that the owner could bring it back into community that would be amazing.”

