Angus church built 900 years ago sells for £40,000 at auction

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 900-year-old Angus church has been sold at an online auction for just £40,000.

Lundie Church, which went up for auction on Thursday, was sold to an anonymous bidder after six hours of contention.

The £40,000 sale just broke the auctioneer’s £29,000 to £39,000 price guide.

The 12th-century kirk was previously owned by the Church of Scotland, however it was recently sold to another owner who decided to put it up for auction.

The property is also the final resting place of of Admiral Duncan, who led the 1797 defeat of the Dutch in the Battle of Camperdown.

Bringing church back to community would be ‘amazing’

While it is unclear what the future of the property is, there have been suggestions that it could be converted into a private dwelling or holiday let.

Councillor Beth Whiteside said: “When I saw it was up for sale I though that there was a lot of potential for it.

“It’s a nice size, it’s not just some big monster of a church.

“If there was some way that the owner could bring it back into community that would be amazing.”