Arbroath couple Ron and Sheenah’s diamond wedding guests are gems with support for MND

By Graham Brown
April 13 2022, 5.02pm
Ron and Sheenah Cargill with specialist nurse Carolyn Webber representing NHS Tayside MND Endowment Fund and Stan Ure of MND Scotland. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
The kindness of guests at a party marking an Arbroath couple’s 60 years of happy marriage has helped research into the cruel disease which has cast a sad shadow over their life.

Ron and Sheenah Cargill were well-known to generations of locals as mine hosts of the Angus town’s Corner Bar for almost 40 years.

So there were plenty fond memories at their diamond anniversary party last month.

But also sadness for the couple after Ron lost both his sister and brother to motor neurone disease.

Two good cases to benefit

So they have been delighted to be able to support two MND causes to the tune of more than £600.

That was thanks to the generosity of party guests who donated money instead of gifts to the Cargills on their special day.

Sheenah, 79, said: “MND is a terrible disease so we really wanted to try to raise money for research.

MND donation
Sheenah Cargill, Stan Ure of MND Scotland, Ron Cargill and NHS Tayside specialist nurse Carolyn Webber. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We wanted our guests to know how grateful we are for their generosity.

“And there were at least ten who made their donations direct so the final figure is even more.”

Family tragedy

Ron’s sister, Isobel McAllister, emigrated from Angus to Australia’s Gold Coast many years ago and was living there when she died seven years’ ago in June.

She was in her late 60s.

“We didn’t know there was anything wrong and Isobel was back for a quick visit in April that year,” said Sheenah.

“There were no real signs then, she was the same bubbly personality.

“But we now know she realised it would be her final visit back to Arbroath.

“Within six weeks she had died and it shows how cruel MND can be.”

Tragically, the condition also claimed Ron’s older brother, Bill, three years ago in his early eighties.

Sheenah added: “You hear so many sad stories of families affected by MND now.

“It is a horrible thing, with no silver linings.”

They presented the donations at the Meadowbank in Arbroath.

The cheques were accepted by specialist nurse Carolyn Webber representing NHS Tayside’s MND Endowment Fund (£240) and Stan Ure of MND Scotland (£400).

Longest-serving town licensee

The Cargills bought the Corner Bar in 1967 and remained there until 2004.

It made Ron, now 82, Arbroath’s longest serving licensee of the era.

He had been an industrial chemist at Guardbridge paper mill in Fife and Briggs Dowrie works in Arbroath before the couple’s move into the licensed trade.

Cargill diamond wedding
Ron and Sheenah Cargill with Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor and deputy Angus Lieutenant Ian Lamb on their diamond day. Pic: Wallace Ferrier.

And 60 years after their March 1962 wedding in Arbroath’s Inverbrothock Church they enjoyed their diamond celebration in Arbroath cricket club.

The couple were visited on their big day by Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor and deputy Angus Lieutenant Ian Lamb.

