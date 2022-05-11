SNP seize Angus Council control after brokering power deal with Carnoustie Independents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP has struck a deal with two Independent councillors to secure the majority it needs to run Angus Council.

Carnoustie’s Brian Boyd and David Cheape have agreed to be part of the SNP-led administration.

And we understand Mr Boyd will become the county’s Provost under the new arrangement.

The Nationalists gained four seats in last week’s council elections and were the largest party with 13 councillors.

But the tally was two short of the number required for an overall majority on the 28-member council.

The election outcome saw 13 SNP, seven Conservative, seven Independent and one Labour councillor elected in Angus.

Increased support

The SNP’s vote share increased by 7%, while the Conservatives’ dropped by the same margin.

Following weekend talks, SNP group leader Beth Whiteside revealed agreement had been reached with the two Carnoustie figures.

It will bring to an end five years of a Conservative-dominated coalition dogged by controversy under the leadership of Arbroath Independent David Fairweather.

Councillor Whiteside said: “The election result shows that the people of Angus want an administration which looks to the future, acts with maturity, and works cooperatively.

“I am delighted that Cllr Boyd and Cllr Cheape have agreed to work with us in securing these aims.

“After an emphatic win by the SNP, we will now form an ambitious administration, to take Angus forward, and build services fit for the future.”

She declined to comment on whether Mr Boyd would be the administration’s nomination for the role of Provost.

But she did not rule out further discussions with other Independent councillors about the possibility of becoming part of the administration.

Time to ‘end the rot’

And while Mr Boyd also made no comment on the Provost’s role, he said it was time to “end the rot” in local democracy.

“I have frequently expressed my frustration over the way the council was being run by the previous administration in the last five years,” he said.

He described Angus as “the laughing stock of Scottish democracy” in the wake of the social media trolling row which erupted last year.

“I am keen to support the SNP to ensure a stable administration, based on sound values, that Angus rightfully deserves after the last five years of chaos,” Mr Boyd said.

“Over many years of being a councillor, I have always stated that I would work constructively with whomever ‘wins’ the election and I now have the chance to do this for Carnoustie and District and, of course, all of Angus.”

Mr Cheape said: “In order to help facilitate and ensure a sound and stable leadership, I am very pleased to join this new and fresh administration as part of a co-operative agreement of support.

“This will help ensure Carnoustie and District is well represented in all decision-making and spending over the next five years.”

Status quo outcome

Along with the SNP’s Mark McDonald, the Independent pair were returned by voters as one of two seats in Angus where the status quo was maintained.

The other was the Arbroath East and Lunan ward.

It saw Independent Lois Speed and the SNP’s Brenda Durno returned, along with Conservative Derek Wann.

He was unmasked as being behind the misogynistic (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP Twitter account which led to him resigning as children and learning convener, but he clung on as part of the administration.

Mr Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing over the matter next month.

New council to meet in two weeks

The first full meeting of the new Angus Council is on May 26.

And arrangements are being finalised for elected member to meet face-to-face for the first time in more than two years.

A temporary meeting chamber is being created at the council’s Angus House HQ at Orchardbank.

An early decision will have to be taken on what form future committee meetings will take – and where they will be held.

Before the end of the last term it was agreed Forfar’s Town and County Hall does not have the space to accommodate full council meetings.

But there is some support for smaller meetings of council committees returning to the 234-year-old building at The Cross.