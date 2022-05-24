Lamborghini ace Mitchell going for British GT two-in-a-row at Donington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Angus & The Mearns

Lamborghini ace Mitchell going for British GT two-in-a-row at Donington

By Graham Brown
May 24 2022, 9.51am Updated: May 24 2022, 4.09pm
Angus ace Sandy Mitchell heads to Donington park is search of a second successive British GT win. Supplied by McMedia.
Angus ace Sandy Mitchell heads to Donington park is search of a second successive British GT win. Supplied by McMedia.

He shone at Silverstone.

And Sandy Mitchell is fired up to build on his first British GT win of the season as the series heads to Donington Park.

The 22-year-old from Letham, near Forfar, was dominant in the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with teammate Adam Balon in the championship’s blue riband event.

Race victory – the second time in three years Mitchell has held the Silverstone 500 trophy – catapulted them to third in the championship.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell celebrated at Silverstone. Supplied by McMedia.

The duo now tackle the second successive 180-minute race of the season on Sunday.

And while Mitchell is eager to score back-to-back wins, the 2020 champion admits the #72 car faces an additional challenge.

“Winning the Silverstone 500 was a fantastic achievement by everyone in the Barwell team,” said the Lamborghini factory driver.

“But with that victory comes a 20-second success penalty we need to serve at our final pitstop in the Donington race.

“That makes our challenge for the weekend even tougher.

“The Silverstone win was crucial to our championship hopes for this year.

“So we head to Donington only three-and-a-half points behind the leaders.”

Raging bull let loose in Fife

Since the Silverstone triumph, home fans got a rare glimpse of the young driver behind the wheel of his race Huracan.

It came during a unique outing at Knockhill circuit.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell and Carl Fogarty at the Ducati Knockhill event. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Mitchell joined four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty for a Ducati Glasgow event and took to the track in the 200mph GT3 car.

He enjoyed the opportunity to stretch the Lambo’s legs a little on a reverse loop off the twisty Fife track.

But it’s back to the serious business of a championship challenge this weekend.

Strategy could be crucial

“Adam has proved over the opening two race weekends that he is as quick as any other Am driver on-track,” said Mitchell.

“His performance in the two stints he drove at Silverstone were crucial to ensuring we had the chance to win the race at the end.

British GT
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate their Silverstone 500 win. Supplied by McMedia.

“This is possibly the toughest, most talented field that’s ever contested the championship and it’s fantastic to be back in the mix for the title.

“But there’s no denying the 20sec success penalty has the potential to directly affect the outcome of the race.

“We proved at Silverstone, where we set a new British GT qualifying lap record at the circuit, that we have a very fast car.

“And the Barwell team was again brilliant with its strategy and pitstops.

“So we head to Donington full of confidence and determined to bag at least a podium finish as we continue our bid to win the championship.”

