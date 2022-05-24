Lamborghini ace Mitchell going for British GT two-in-a-row at Donington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He shone at Silverstone.

And Sandy Mitchell is fired up to build on his first British GT win of the season as the series heads to Donington Park.

The 22-year-old from Letham, near Forfar, was dominant in the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with teammate Adam Balon in the championship’s blue riband event.

Race victory – the second time in three years Mitchell has held the Silverstone 500 trophy – catapulted them to third in the championship.

The duo now tackle the second successive 180-minute race of the season on Sunday.

And while Mitchell is eager to score back-to-back wins, the 2020 champion admits the #72 car faces an additional challenge.

“Winning the Silverstone 500 was a fantastic achievement by everyone in the Barwell team,” said the Lamborghini factory driver.

“But with that victory comes a 20-second success penalty we need to serve at our final pitstop in the Donington race.

“That makes our challenge for the weekend even tougher.

“The Silverstone win was crucial to our championship hopes for this year.

“So we head to Donington only three-and-a-half points behind the leaders.”

Raging bull let loose in Fife

Since the Silverstone triumph, home fans got a rare glimpse of the young driver behind the wheel of his race Huracan.

It came during a unique outing at Knockhill circuit.

Mitchell joined four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty for a Ducati Glasgow event and took to the track in the 200mph GT3 car.

He enjoyed the opportunity to stretch the Lambo’s legs a little on a reverse loop off the twisty Fife track.

But it’s back to the serious business of a championship challenge this weekend.

Strategy could be crucial

“Adam has proved over the opening two race weekends that he is as quick as any other Am driver on-track,” said Mitchell.

“His performance in the two stints he drove at Silverstone were crucial to ensuring we had the chance to win the race at the end.

“This is possibly the toughest, most talented field that’s ever contested the championship and it’s fantastic to be back in the mix for the title.

“But there’s no denying the 20sec success penalty has the potential to directly affect the outcome of the race.

“We proved at Silverstone, where we set a new British GT qualifying lap record at the circuit, that we have a very fast car.

“And the Barwell team was again brilliant with its strategy and pitstops.

“So we head to Donington full of confidence and determined to bag at least a podium finish as we continue our bid to win the championship.”