Parents asked to report own kids if they came home ‘smelling of smoke’ after Forfar stables fire

Police have urged parents in Forfar to report their children if they came home smelling of smoke after a deliberate fire in a stables building.

The abandoned property, in a field near Forfar Cemetery, was destroyed in the blaze last Thursday.

Officers say the site has become known as a meeting spot for youths.

It was set on fire between 2pm and 4pm, and police are now appealing for information on the incident.

Forfar residents claim to have seen young people running in and out of the stables before the incident.

‘Accelerant chemicals’ appeal

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist us, or if your son or daughter came home that day with clothing smelling of smoke or accelerant chemicals, please let us know and call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2215 of June 9.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at a derelict stable fire in Forfar last Thursday.

“The first call came in at 3.49pm. Two jets and ground monitors were used.

“The stop call came in at 4.51pm.”