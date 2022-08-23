New Angus RCCC president Mike Ferguson fears curling’s future is on thin ice if grassroots fail to grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New Angus RCCC president Mike Ferguson fears curling’s future is on thin ice if grassroots fail to grow

By Graham Brown
August 23 2022, 12.01pm Updated: August 23 2022, 12.42pm
Mike Ferguson of Forfar Indoor Sports has been appointed RCCC President. Pic: Tom Brydone.
Mike Ferguson of Forfar Indoor Sports has been appointed RCCC President. Pic: Tom Brydone.

The new president of curling’s governing body says there is no more crucial time than now to feed the sport’s grassroots from the success of its big stars.

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson took up the presidency of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club at the 184-year-old organisation’s weekend AGM in Edinburgh.

He’s seen the surge in interest from highlights such as the Winter Olympics gold of Eve Muirhead’s team including Forfar’s Hailey Duff.

Come-and-try sessions at Mike’s Suttieside Road rink were booked solid after the Angus 25-year-old shot to sporting fame.

And all ages were at a homecoming gathering at the Forfar centre for the rising star.

Hailey Duff at Forfar Indoor Sports
Olympic gold medallist Hailey Duff at her Forfar Indoor Sports homecoming celebration. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Challenges ahead

But Mike says decades of success for Scotland’s elite curlers will be for nothing if the sport can’t continue to thrive at local level.

And he admits the cost of living crisis is an unwelcome hurdle to achieving that ambition.

Some rinks failed to survive the pandemic.

But Forfar was among a string of facilities to receive lifeline Scottish Government funding in 2021.

However, centres across the country now fear the impact of spiralling energy costs on their operations.

Privileged to take up the post

“Becoming RCCC president is most certainly an honour, and one that I fully appreciate,” said the 62-year-old businessman.

“But following the past Covid-ravaged years and the current utility rate crisis, I must admit it feels much more like a challenge than an honour.

“That said, I am up for that challenge.

“I can only ask everyone who has our tremendous sport at heart to pull together and help us get it back to its rightful place.

“Yes, we are winning medals on the world stage and this is without doubt a tremendous achievement.

Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.
Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their Beijing gold medals.

“But curling is much, much more than that.

“If we do not address the depreciating curling population, increase footfall through curling rinks and engage the membership then I genuinely fear for the future of curling as a sport as we know it.

“We need and enjoy medals, but curling is a leisure activity to be enjoyed.

“We have no given right to expect new faces to follow in our feet, there are too many other attractions nowadays.

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson at the Suttieside Road centre.
MIke Ferguson at the Forfar Indoor Sports rink. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“In my book the social aspects, health and fitness and camaraderie are all equally important.

“We have challenges ahead of us.

“So we need every single curler with curling in their heart to step forward at local level and help us re-build, enjoy and promote grassroots curling.”

The RCCC

The Royal Caledonian Curling Club origins date back to July 1838 when the Grand Caledonian Curling Club was formed in Edinburgh’s Waterloo Hotel.

Queen Victoria granted it the Royal title in 1843 following a visit she made with Prince Albert to Scone Palace a year earlier.

The Earl of Mansfield gave a demonstration of curling on the polished floor of the palace ballroom.

It has affiliated clubs across the world in locations including the US, Australia and Japan.

