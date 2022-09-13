Plans lodged for major solar farm near Monikie Country Park in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged for a major solar farm in Angus capable of producing enough green energy to power thousands of homes.

Hamburg-based Greentech Ltd is seeking to build the site on 45 hectares located just over three miles north of Dundee and west of Monikie Country Park.

The energy plant would have a maximum output of 35 megawatts.

According to a company website set up by Greentech to aid public consultation on the project, this will generate the equivalent electricity needs of more than 8,400 homes.

The land for the project, dubbed the Wellbank Solar Farm, is currently used for commercial tree-planting and farming.

The application notice submitted to Angus Council, states that Greentech’s operations across Europe presently generate more than 800 megawatts.

‘Public information day’

Murroes and Wellbank Community Council, regional MPs, MSPs and local residents are among those listed by Greentech to take part in a consultation process on the project.

A public information day will be held in Wellbank Village Hall at a date to be confirmed.

It’s also proposed that the consultation website will also provide space for comment as well as updates on the project.

‘Alternative to online communications’

Angus councillors took in the plans on Tuesday at a meeting of the council’s development standards committee.

Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP Councillor Lloyd Melville sought further clarification about the consultation.

He said: “Something I was concerned about is, what is the applicant (Greentech) going to do to reach people that are not on the internet?

“It was really a procedural thing: what can we do as a council to make sure that the applicants get out to everybody that would be interested in this proposal?”

Council case officer Stephanie Porter said: “There is an in-person event that members of the public can attend. So that’s the alternative to the online requirements for their website and their online event.

“So that meets the legislative requirements at this stage. But obviously, if possible, we would encourage them to go beyond that.”

‘Battery storage and fire risk’

Montrose and District SNP Councillor, Kenny Braes: “In previous applications involving solar farms etc, we’ve had a lot of concerns raised by members of the public about battery storage and fire risk that it may cause.

“I don’t see anything in the paper about battery storage.”

“But if that was part of the planning application, I would be looking for good solid information about that – about the fire risk and mitigations.”

Stephanie Porter replied: “That’s something that we could relay back to the applicant.”

Plans for a giant Angus solar farm were scrapped in April 2019 after Lightsource BP ruled out a 120-hectare site bordering the southern edge of the Piperdam leisure resort northwest of Dundee following talks with locals.