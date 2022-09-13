Plans lodged for major solar farm near Monikie Country Park in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans lodged for major solar farm near Monikie Country Park in Angus

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 13 2022, 5.10pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.47pm
A solar farm. Photo: Shutterstock.
A solar farm. Photo: Shutterstock.

Plans have been lodged for a major solar farm in Angus capable of producing enough green energy to power thousands of homes.

Hamburg-based Greentech Ltd is seeking to build the site on 45 hectares located just over three miles north of Dundee and west of Monikie Country Park.

The energy plant would have a maximum output of 35 megawatts.

According to a company website set up by Greentech to aid public consultation on the project, this will generate the equivalent electricity needs of more than 8,400 homes.

The land for the project, dubbed the Wellbank Solar Farm, is currently used for commercial tree-planting and farming.

The application notice submitted to Angus Council, states that Greentech’s operations across Europe presently generate more than 800 megawatts.

‘Public information day’

Murroes and Wellbank Community Council, regional MPs, MSPs and local residents are among those listed by Greentech to take part in a consultation process on the project.

The development would be around two miles from Monikie Country Park.

A public information day will be held in Wellbank Village Hall at a date to be confirmed.

It’s also proposed that the consultation website will also provide space for comment as well as updates on the project.

‘Alternative to online communications’

Angus councillors took in the plans on Tuesday at a meeting of the council’s development standards committee.

Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP Councillor Lloyd Melville sought further clarification about the consultation.

He said: “Something I was concerned about is, what is the applicant (Greentech) going to do to reach people that are not on the internet?

SNP councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw Lloyd Melville.

“It was really a procedural thing: what can we do as a council to make sure that the applicants get out to everybody that would be interested in this proposal?”

Council case officer Stephanie Porter said: “There is an in-person event that members of the public can attend. So that’s the alternative to the online requirements for their website and their online event.

“So that meets the legislative requirements at this stage. But obviously, if possible, we would encourage them to go beyond that.”

‘Battery storage and fire risk’

Montrose and District SNP Councillor, Kenny Braes: “In previous applications involving solar farms etc, we’ve had a lot of concerns raised by members of the public about battery storage and fire risk that it may cause.

“I don’t see anything in the paper about battery storage.”

SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Kenny Braes.

“But if that was part of the planning application, I would be looking for good solid information about that – about the fire risk and mitigations.”

Stephanie Porter replied: “That’s something that we could relay back to the applicant.”

Plans for a giant Angus solar farm were scrapped in April 2019 after Lightsource BP ruled out a 120-hectare site bordering the southern edge of the Piperdam leisure resort northwest of Dundee following talks with locals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Graham Brown Story - CR0038127 - Jim Duncan from Glamis is the grandson of the old village blacksmith who would shoe the horses of the young Princess Elizabeth and her sister Margaret when they were on holiday there. Jim then went on to work on Strathmore Estate and recalls a private visit by the Queen when he took her around the grounds. Picture shows Jim Duncan at the gates of Glamis Castle, Glamis - Thursday 15th September 2022 - Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Treasured trip down memory lane of the day Glamis-born Jim drove the Queen
0
Gina 10 is available over the counter in Boots stores now. Photo by Boots.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
The Queen's coffin being taken into Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state before the funeral. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
Linda Keith with chihuahua Smurf, who died in the attack at Montreathmont Forest in Angus.
Angus woman distraught as chihuahua 'mauled to death' by other dogs
3
Cases have fallen across all regions in Tayside and Fife.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
1
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 16092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 15/09/2022
LISTEN: Grieving families' anger over Monday funeral cancellations
Parkgrove at Friockheim, near Arbroath was due to host two services on Monday.
Second family condemn Angus crematorium's 'appalling' handling of Queen's funeral closure decision
2
A decision on an application to extend weekend licensing hours at De Vito’s nightclub in Arbroath was deferred by Angus Council.
Arbroath: DeVito’s bid for longer opening hours hits snag amid ‘sex shop’ confusion
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0