Treasured trip down memory lane of the day Glamis-born Jim drove the Queen

Jim Duncan was just a Glamis laddie when he first encountered the Queen as a young beater on the shooting moors of Drumkilbo just over the Perthshire border with Angus.

But he remembers well his trepidation over a morning inspection by head keeper Ian Martin to ensure his tie was straight and hair combed should the Royal party pass by.

Lord Elphinstone, the Queen’s cousin, owned the Meigle estate and it was familiar territory for the former Princess Elizabeth after childhood times spent at Glamis Castle.

Little did the 12-year-old Jim realise those steps through the Perthshire heather were the first on a journey which would take him to head of the private household at the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

And the role would bring one particularly memorable encounter with Her Majesty.

Blacksmith grandfather

But perhaps he was always destined to follow family footsteps along the Royal road.

Jim, 61, explained: “My grandfather, James Hutchison was the blacksmith at the long-demolished Glamis smiddy on Strathmore estate.”

In that role, James would have shod the ponies that Princesses Elizabeth and Glamis-born Margaret rode during happy holidays in Angus.

A salmon crafted by the former farrier that once graced the weather vane of Glamis kirk remains on a wall beside the church.

“He died in 1949 so unfortunately I never knew him and wasn’t able to ask him about those days,” said Jim.

There are photos of young Lilibet with her favourite pony in the castle archives.

“Sadly we don’t have any in the family, but I am sure he would have known both the young princesses well,” said Jim.

Sombre duty

His next encounter with the Royal family followed the passing of Fergus, the 17th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne in 1987.

“I was asked to help out at the funeral and served the Queen’s table and the Queen Mother’s table at lunch.

“It was held in the state drawing room and the funeral service was in the castle chapel.

“I then worked in the castle garden for a spell and in 1992 went into the house where I basically ran the private side of the castle for the Strathmore family.

“It was a wonderful and very interesting job, driving the family and arranging the house parties at Glamis.”

County Durham duty

But it was across the border where Jim became personal chauffeur for the monarch on one occasion.

“The Strathmore family also had Holwick estate in County Durham and we were down there awaiting the arrival of the Queen for a private visit,” he said.

“The driver who was to collect her up took a fit of the nerves so at the last minute I was drafted in.

“I didn’t know the roads to Teeside airport at all and we had the Earl’s big Volvo estate so it was a bit of handful on the single track road.

“I arrived at the airport and picked up Her Majesty.

“The one thing I did remember to do was put a blanket over her knees in the back seat.

“Another famous Glamis resident, Chris Walker, often drove the family and always reminded me you should do that.

“There was just the Queen, myself and her private detective in the car.”

Glamis chat

“And then a little while into the journey she suddenly spoke, telling me that she believed I had come down from Glamis,” Jim said.

“She asked how the tourists were that year, because that was the year that Buckingham Palace had first opened to visitors.

“She was clued in about the whole thing and now and again would keep asking me things about Glamis.

“It was clear even from that short journey how fond she was of the place.

“It was great to see her down there – she was on holiday and totally relaxed.

“When they were out shooting she always picked up the Duke’s birds, she didn’t expect anyone else to do it.”

Jim left the castle staff to run the Park Tavern just outside the walls of the estate for a number of years and now operates J&J mobile catering.

And he treasures the time he spent in the big Volvo on the rolling roads of County Durham.

“In my time at Glamis I was involved in organising many events for important figures from all over the world.

“Many people saw the public side of the Queen and had a great affection for her.

“But I consider myself privileged to have seen the private side and it was very special.

“She was extremely personable.

“I had the greatest of respect for Her Majesty.

“We will certainly never see her like again so I feel very honoured to have those memories.”