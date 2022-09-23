Taylor Wimpey loses government appeal over Monifieth housing plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Taylor Wimpey loses government appeal over Monifieth housing plans

By Amie Flett
September 23 2022, 11.57am Updated: September 23 2022, 12.37pm
The Taylor Wimpey housing development nearby at Victoria Grange, Monifieth.
The Taylor Wimpey housing development nearby at Victoria Grange, Monifieth.

A housebuilder has lost a planning appeal over a proposed new development in Monifieth.

Taylor Wimpey lodged proposals last year to build 50 homes on Victoria Street.

When its initial plans were rejected by Angus Council, it appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

But a reporter appointed to review the case has upheld Angus Council’s decision – meaning the development cannot go ahead.

The developer had planned to construct the homes between the current 330-home scheme at Victoria Grange and the A92.

Council’s decision upheld by reporter

Summarising his decision, government reporter Christopher Warren said: “I acknowledge that this development could make a modest but still a valuable contribution to the supply of affordable housing, but this favourable aspect of the development falls some way short of potentially outweighing the identified conflict with the development plan.

“I conclude that the proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.

We are very disappointed with the reporter’s decision to dismiss our appeal.”

Taylor Wimpey

“I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very disappointed with the reporter’s decision to dismiss our appeal.

Taylor Wimpey to ‘consider next steps’ for Monifieth

“We remain fully committed to delivering a development that positively integrates and enhances the local community and we will take the opportunity to review the comments and feedback from the reporter before considering our next steps.”

In its original decision, Angus Council said the development would have an “adverse impact” on the town’s setting.

Its report said: “It would not make efficient use of existing capacities of land, buildings and infrastructure including support for regeneration priorities; and it would not protect or enhance the landscape, specifically the landscape setting on Monifieth.”

