Taylor Wimpey loses government appeal over Monifieth housing plans

A housebuilder has lost a planning appeal over a proposed new development in Monifieth.

Taylor Wimpey lodged proposals last year to build 50 homes on Victoria Street.

When its initial plans were rejected by Angus Council, it appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

But a reporter appointed to review the case has upheld Angus Council’s decision – meaning the development cannot go ahead.

The developer had planned to construct the homes between the current 330-home scheme at Victoria Grange and the A92.

Council’s decision upheld by reporter

Summarising his decision, government reporter Christopher Warren said: “I acknowledge that this development could make a modest but still a valuable contribution to the supply of affordable housing, but this favourable aspect of the development falls some way short of potentially outweighing the identified conflict with the development plan.

“I conclude that the proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.

We are very disappointed with the reporter’s decision to dismiss our appeal.” Taylor Wimpey

“I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are very disappointed with the reporter’s decision to dismiss our appeal.

Taylor Wimpey to ‘consider next steps’ for Monifieth

“We remain fully committed to delivering a development that positively integrates and enhances the local community and we will take the opportunity to review the comments and feedback from the reporter before considering our next steps.”

In its original decision, Angus Council said the development would have an “adverse impact” on the town’s setting.

Its report said: “It would not make efficient use of existing capacities of land, buildings and infrastructure including support for regeneration priorities; and it would not protect or enhance the landscape, specifically the landscape setting on Monifieth.”