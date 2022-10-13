Vehicle discovered in Arbroath was stolen 150 miles away in Northumbria

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have recovered a vehicle in Arbroath they say was reported stolen over 100 miles away in Northumbria.

Locals reported police activity in the area on Wednesday afternoon, with officers seen in the Elliot area, near the A92.

Police Scotland confirmed officers found a vehicle which had originally been reported stolen from Northumbria, around 150 miles away from Arbroath.

Northumbria Police have been approached for comment regarding the type of vehicle and where in English region it was stolen from.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance in Westway, Arbroath, in connection with the recovery of a vehicle which had been reported stolen from the Northumbria area.”