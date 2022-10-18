Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle smash on A92 near Monifieth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 near Monifieth.

Police rushed to the scene in Angus at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics and firefighters were also in attendance.

An eyewitness told The Courier the incident took place on the southbound carriageway from Arbroath to Dundee.

‘There was a lot of debris on the road’

He said: “There was an ambulance and police are in attendance too — quite a lot (of emergency services).

“There was a lot of debris on the road.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near Ardownie around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

“One person is being taken to hospital and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.