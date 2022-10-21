Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A screening of Hocus Pocus 2 in the grounds of Glamis Castle has been cancelled as forecasters predict heavy rain.

An open air screening promised to bring the child-hungry witches to Angus in time for Halloween.

But organisers made the decision to call the event off after looking at the latest forecasts for the area.

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain and fog in the Angus village from 5pm onwards.

Blue Monkey Events says it is now in the process of contacting those due to attend the event to let them known of the decision.

They said: “We have been assessing the weather and have decided that this evening is not viable at Glamis Castle as we would effectively be gambling on the more positive forecasts instead of being realistic.

“Normally it is the cold or wind this time of year but the rain has decided to make a grand entrance for us this year.

“We apologise for the cancellation and all information will be found in the emails to arrive shortly.”

Disappointment

The recently released film is the much anticipated sequel to the 1993 original, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones all reprising their roles.

One local dad from Broughty Ferry who was due to attend said the decision was disappointing but couldn’t be helped.

He said: “We’re disappointed not to be able to go. Outdoor film screenings in Scotland at this time of year are always going to be risky though.”