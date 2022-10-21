Popular Perthshire adventure park to close for major winter refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Perthshire adventure play centre will close over the winter months to finish a major ongoing refurbishment.

Active Kids Adventure Park in Stanley is being redeveloped to include a treehouse-themed indoor play space with interactive areas.

It will triple in size to include two party rooms, a toy shop and terrace café.

Planning permission for the project was granted last October with work already under way.

Butt the centre now needs to close until next Spring so the work can be completed.

Its last opening day of the year will be October 31, to be marked with Halloween events.

Rowland Thomson, business development manager at Active Kids, said: “We are sad to be closing our doors for the winter months this year.

“However, we are so looking forward to visitors being able to experience our exceptional new indoor spaces, which will be completed by the time we re-open next spring.”

Guests invited to Active Kids for spooky fun

From October 29 until Halloween itself, children are invited to dress up and take part in the park’s daily fancy dress competitions, as well as go on a Halloween-inspired treasure hunt around the park.

Mr Thomson said: “We are delighted to be ending our open season with lots of Halloween fun for both kids and adults to enjoy.”