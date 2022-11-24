Angus new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council has published its bin collection plans and recycling centre opening times for the new year period.

Locals can plan ahead to keep on top of their recycling over the holidays and know when to put their bin out.

Collections will mostly go ahead as normal, although some have been rescheduled if they land on a public holiday.

You can see all the details below, including information about when recycling centres in Angus will open over the new year period.

Angus Christmas bin collections

Grey and purple bins and food waste caddies will largely be collected as usual in Angus.

Bins due to be emptied on January 2 will instead be picked up on January 6. Bins should be put out for 7am as normal.

You can check the collection calendar for your area on the council website.

Recycling centres

Recycling centres in Angus will be open as normal over Christmas and new year, but will close on New Year’s Day and January 2, which is a public holiday in Scotland.