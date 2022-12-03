Dog rescued by lifeboat and cliff rescue crews after falling from Arbroath cliffs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog has been rescued after falling from cliffs in Arbroath.

The town’s RNLI lifeboat crew – along with cliff rescue teams – were called to the area on Saturday afternoon.

The dog was walking with its owner along the Arbroath Cliffs pathway when he fell over the clifftop.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Lifeboat services were alerted at 1.18pm after a member of the public called to say that their dog had fallen over the cliff, along the coastal path.

“They had seen the dog in the water then lost sight of it.

“The Arbroath lifeboat and coastguard cliff rescue teams from Arbroath, Montrose, Stonehaven and St Andrews were tasked to locate the dog which they managed to do.

“The lifeboat located him but couldn’t get the dog back to the lifeboat. Therefore the coastal rescue teams were forced to carry the dog up the cliff.”