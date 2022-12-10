Brechin City Hall £10,000 lottery windfall will help put bums on better seats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Things are looking up for the volunteers who run Brechin City Hall.

The team which saved the historic building from closure has landed a £10,000 National Lottery community fund grant.

And the cash will bring comfort to people who park their bum in the balcony seating at the historic hall.

Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) took it over in 2016 when Angus Council declared it surplus to requirements.

The group say the lottery boost is another step along the road towards their ambition of making it Scotland’s best community hall.

Long list of improvements

BCHug has already carried out a host of improvements to the Swan Street facility.

Through Covid they worked hard behind the scenes on upgrades to the lighting, kitchen and other parts of the main and lesser halls.

It’s brought a new lease of life to the common good asset.

And BCHug was held up by the council as a shining example of how a community facility should be run.

In February, councillors agreed to extend the £1-a-year lease on the 139-year-old building for another 25 years.

Strong marketing

Jim Milne of the group said they were delighted with the latest boost.

“BCHug has, since taking over, increased usage significantly due to more aggressive marketing and charges more suited to the event,” he said.

“The BCHug business plan has a simple objective of making the hall the best small hall and theatre in Scotland in order to attract local, regional and national group performances and acts.

“The improvement process is governed by regular surveys of users as to their expectations and requirements.”

“Major projects completed to date are an upgrade of the stage area and new fly room.

“Regular customers highlighted poor ladies toilet facilities, so new toilets built to a very high standard are now in place.”

User feedback

He said the lottery bid came after comments about the lack of padding in the balcony seats.

“People said they were too small and lacked padding.

“Quite simply, they are not comfortable.

“No official records are available as to when the upholstery was last done but it was more than 40 years ago.

“Some of the seats are worn and torn in places.”

The plan is to strip them out and put in 125 high quality better posture seats at a cost of around £35,000.

BCHUg already have funds in place to complete the project.

And volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves to save thousands on the latest upgrade.

They will remove the old seats and repair and re-varnish the balcony floor themselves.

“The key aim is to improve the City Hall even further to make their visit an experience to enjoy,” said Jim.