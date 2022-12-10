Brechin City Hall £10,000 lottery windfall will help put bums on better seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin City Hall £10,000 lottery windfall will help put bums on better seats

By Graham Brown
December 10 2022, 9.30am
Gordon Smith, Liz Smith, Jim Milne and Ron Stewart of BCHug in the City Hall balcony. Image: Paul Reid
Gordon Smith, Liz Smith, Jim Milne and Ron Stewart of BCHug in the City Hall balcony. Image: Paul Reid

Things are looking up for the volunteers who run Brechin City Hall.

The team which saved the historic building from closure has landed a £10,000 National Lottery community fund grant.

And the cash will bring comfort to people who park their bum in the balcony seating at the historic hall.

Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) took it over in 2016 when Angus Council declared it surplus to requirements.

The group say the lottery boost is another step along the road towards their ambition of making it Scotland’s best community hall.

Brechin City Hall
Ron Stewart, Liz Smith, Gordon Smith, and Jim Milne of BCHug on the City Hall balcony. Image: Paul Reid

Long list of improvements

BCHug has already carried out a host of improvements to the Swan Street facility.

Through Covid they worked hard behind the scenes on upgrades to the lighting, kitchen and other parts of the main and lesser halls.

It’s brought a new lease of life to the common good asset.

And BCHug was held up by the council as a shining example of how a community facility should be run.

In February, councillors agreed to extend the £1-a-year lease on the 139-year-old building for another 25 years.

Strong marketing

Jim Milne of the group said they were delighted with the latest boost.

BCHug has, since taking over, increased usage significantly due to more aggressive marketing and charges more suited to the event,” he said.

“The BCHug business plan has a simple objective of making the hall the best small hall and theatre in Scotland in order to attract local, regional and national group performances and acts.

New balcony seats for Brechin City Hall
The historic hall is a popular venue. Image: Paul Reid

“The improvement process is governed by regular surveys of users as to their expectations and requirements.”

“Major projects completed to date are an upgrade of the stage area and new fly room.

“Regular customers highlighted poor ladies toilet facilities, so new toilets built to a very high standard are now in place.”

User feedback

He said the lottery bid came after comments about the lack of padding in the balcony seats.

“People said they were too small and lacked padding.

“Quite simply, they are not comfortable.

“No official records are available as to when the upholstery was last done but it was more than 40 years ago.

“Some of the seats are worn and torn in places.”

The plan is to strip them out and put in 125 high quality better posture seats at a cost of around £35,000.

BCHUg already have funds in place to complete the project.

And volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves to save thousands on the latest upgrade.

They will remove the old seats and repair and re-varnish the balcony floor themselves.

“The key aim is to improve the City Hall even further to make their visit an experience to enjoy,” said Jim.

