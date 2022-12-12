Roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause four days of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers due to travel on the A90 north of Forfar are being warned of four days of disruption due to roadworks.

Resurfacing will begin on the southbound carriageway, it was initially to run for eight days but has been condensed into four.

Work was due to start on Tuesday evening, lasting until Wednesday December 21, but has been rescheduled from Sunday until Thursday December 22.

Amey says this is “due to the forecast for ongoing adverse weather”.

A convoy will be in place between the junctions at Birkenbush Farm and the B9128, just north of the Angus town, from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night.

Some lane closures will also be in place during the day.

The work may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are unsuitable.

Amey is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland at a cost of £330,000.

An Amey spokesperson said the work will address defects in the road surface, create a smoother ride for motorists and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance.