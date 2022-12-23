Carnoustie Legion foodbank dishes up Christmas dinner hampers for folk to tuck in to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turkey, all the trimmings and a pile of Christmas puddings.

It might not be Carnoustie Legion foodbank’s regular fare.

But the lifeline local charity has made sure no-one misses out on a traditional treat.

And the dedicated team behind the project say they have the supportive local community to thank for being able to put festive hampers out to dozens of town homes.

Carnoustie firefighters and local businesses have joined in to make sure kids and family pets even have an extra gift or two this year.

The Legion foodbank was a success story prior to the pandemic.

But Covid highlighted its value to the town.

And as the cost-of-living crisis tightens its grip, foodbank volunteers have found more people seeking help as they wrestle with the ‘eat-or-heat’ dilemma.

It sends out food parcels rather than operating as a drop-in and aims to provide three meals a week to around 100 people.

So they wanted to make sure families were well catered for at Christmas.

Legion chairman Davie Paton said: “We set the wheels in motion for this and offered all our recipients the choice of turkey, gammon, chicken or salmon.

“Donations from local people have allowed us to buy these things that would normally be outside their price range.

“We’ve made sure their hamper this week comes with the meal of their choice plus fresh veg and roast potatoes.”

Firefighters’ support

“And we are delighted to have linked up with Scottish Fire and Rescue in Carnoustie,” added Davie.

“They are contributing a set of pyjamas and a selection box for every child in the families we send out hampers too.

“Family pets won’t even be left out – Millie’s Pet Services is putting Christmas treats in the hampers.

“It’s a great boost for the team who run the foodbank to be able to do this.

“The Co-op is a tremendous help to us throughout the year, but we’re delighted to have so many others wanting to support what we do.”