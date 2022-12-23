Carnoustie Legion foodbank dishes up Christmas dinner hampers for folk to tuck in to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie Legion foodbank dishes up Christmas dinner hampers for folk to tuck in to

By Graham Brown
December 23 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 23 2022, 10.56am
Some of those involved, including Co-op, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Carnoustie Legion food bank members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Some of those involved, including Co-op, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Carnoustie Legion food bank members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Turkey, all the trimmings and a pile of Christmas puddings.

It might not be Carnoustie Legion foodbank’s regular fare.

But the lifeline local charity has made sure no-one misses out on a traditional treat.

And the dedicated team behind the project say they have the supportive local community to thank for being able to put festive hampers out to dozens of town homes.

Carnoustie Legion foodbank
Volunteer Alison Carle has a giggle while putting parcels together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Carnoustie firefighters and local businesses have joined in to make sure kids and family pets even have an extra gift or two this year.

The Legion foodbank was a success story prior to the pandemic.

But Covid highlighted its value to the town.

Alison Carle and Kirsty MacDonald packing the festive hampers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And as the cost-of-living crisis tightens its grip, foodbank volunteers have found more people seeking help as they wrestle with the ‘eat-or-heat’ dilemma.

It sends out food parcels rather than operating as a drop-in and aims to provide three meals a week to around 100 people.

So they wanted to make sure families were well catered for at Christmas.

Legion chairman Davie Paton said: “We set the wheels in motion for this and offered all our recipients the choice of turkey, gammon, chicken or salmon.

Carnoustie Legion foodbank
Jim Simpson and Alison Carle share a laugh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Donations from local people have allowed us to buy these things that would normally be outside their price range.

“We’ve made sure their hamper this week comes with the meal of their choice plus fresh veg and roast potatoes.”

Firefighters’ support

“And we are delighted to have linked up with Scottish Fire and Rescue in Carnoustie,” added Davie.

“They are contributing a set of pyjamas and a selection box for every child in the families we send out hampers too.

Carnoustie foodbank festive hampers
Watch Commander James Kinnear and firefighter Adelle Morrison with presents donated by Carnoustie Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Family pets won’t even be left out – Millie’s Pet Services is putting Christmas treats in the hampers.

“It’s a great boost for the team who run the foodbank to be able to do this.

“The Co-op is a tremendous help to us throughout the year, but we’re delighted to have so many others wanting to support what we do.”

