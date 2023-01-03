Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish fan’s parcel finds Carnoustie bagpiper 330 miles away despite not having proper address

By Ben MacDonald
January 3 2023, 3.48pm Updated: January 4 2023, 6.07am
Wheeled Piper Katie Robertson with the parcel sent by a fan from Ireland. Image: Katie Robertson
Wheeled Piper Katie Robertson with the parcel sent by a fan from Ireland. Image: Katie Robertson

A Carnoustie bagpiper has told of her shock after a parcel from a fan found its way to her home all the way from Ireland – despite not having a proper address on it.

Katie Robertson, known as the Wheeled Piper, has built up more than 11,000 followers on Facebook.

Fans enjoy seeing the exploits of the 16-year-old, who uses a wheelchair full-time.

She was recently sent a pair of tartan trousers from one follower in Galway, with the package simply addressed to “The Wheeled Piper, Carnoustie, Scotland” with a possible postcode on it.

‘Some people don’t give enough credit to the postal service’

Despite the lack of details, the trousers still found the teenager more than 330 miles away.

Katie told The Courier: “I can’t believe in a town with a population of over 12,000 it found its way to me.

“Some people don’t give enough credit to the postal service in the area, they never fail to do their job and do it well.”

Katie is known as the Wheeled Piper. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Katie says locals have come to know where she stays thanks to her practising her bagpipes outside.

The musician, who has scoliosis and arthritis, cannot use her index finger on her right hand, so learned to play the pipes reversed with her hands upside down.

She said: “I’m honestly so grateful for the support I receive with my piping. To have so many people supporting me and my music is just unreal.

‘Insane’ support from around the world

“The trousers aren’t the first gift I have received from a fan. A Facebook fan and fellow piper wanted to send me one of their spare practice chanters.

“To have reached 11,000 followers on Facebook is just crazy. Every time a notification pops up it brings a smile to my face.

“Recently, one of my videos reached one million views. People from all around the world are watching them, it’s insane.”

Katie busking in Dundee. Image: Jane Robertson

Katie – who regularly performs in Dundee city centre and other parts of Tayside – is now waiting on the arrival of a specialist manual wheelchair, which was funded by online donations, and has bigger plans for the year ahead.

She added: “This chair will allow me to be pushed and play at the same time.

“I have my fingers crossed that hopefully a competing pipe band will be looking for a wheeled piper to join them in 2023.”

Can you help Katie find a pipe band to play with? Comment below or email ben.macdonald@dcthomson.co.uk 

