Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home

Angus Council has revealed its vision to turn a vandal-hit 1930s Forfar park lodge into a modern family home.

The house at the entrance to Boyle Park has been an eyesore for years after its last tenants moved out.

It was part of a gift to the burgh more than 85 years ago.

In its heyday the house was home to the keeper who looked after the immaculate surroundings.

But with no-one living there, the park and the property have been repeatedly vandalised.

Vile graffiti was daubed on the house in November and was there for weeks before being cleaned off.

In 2021, the council revealed a proposal to turn it into an eco-friendly home for a family with special needs.

But the idea was later dropped.

However, plans have been lodged to add an extension and turn it into a four-bedroom, energy-efficient council house.

What is planned for the lodge?

The house is to be extended to the rear to add two bedrooms.

One of those would be suitable for someone of bariatric obesity.

The extension will be single-storey and flat roofed. Slade grey cladding has been chosen for the design.

A new patio area will be created at the back of the lodge.

Inside, the 1937 house will be upgraded and energy-saving measures added.

Original features will be retained.

“The park house has remained empty for several years as Angus Council were unable to find a tenant willing to take the property on,” say the council.

“It is hoped that by upgrading the thermal envelope of the existing building and by increasing the available bedrooms that finding a tenant will be made easier.”

The council has now opened consultation on the plan.

A decision on the proposal is expected next month.

History

The keeper’s house sits at the Glamis Road entrance named after Forfarian John Stewart Boyle.

He died in Glasgow in 1935, aged 84 and the park was opened in 1937, funded by his widow, Isabella.

It included a putting green, children’s playground and the Boyle Park bowling pavilion, which sits close to the lodge house and remains a thriving club.