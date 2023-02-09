Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home

By Graham Brown
February 9 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 9 2023, 6.11am
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council

Angus Council has revealed its vision to turn a vandal-hit 1930s Forfar park lodge into a modern family home.

The house at the entrance to Boyle Park has been an eyesore for years after its last tenants moved out.

It was part of a gift to the burgh more than 85 years ago.

In its heyday the house was home to the keeper who looked after the immaculate surroundings.

But with no-one living there, the park and the property have been repeatedly vandalised.

Boyle Park keeper's house
Graffiti was daubed on the house late last year. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Vile graffiti was daubed on the house in November and was there for weeks before being cleaned off.

In 2021, the council revealed a proposal to turn it into an eco-friendly home for a family with special needs.

But the idea was later dropped.

However, plans have been lodged to add an extension and turn it into a four-bedroom, energy-efficient council house.

Boyle park keeper's house in Forfar.
The Boyle Park gate house is a substantial stone property Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

What is planned for the lodge?

The house is to be extended to the rear to add two bedrooms.

One of those would be suitable for someone of bariatric obesity.

The extension will be single-storey and flat roofed. Slade grey cladding has been chosen for the design.

An architect’s image of the proposed extension. Image: Angus Council

A new patio area will be created at the back of the lodge.

Inside, the 1937 house will be upgraded and energy-saving measures added.

Original features will be retained.

Boyle park lodge house
The impressive stone house was gifted to Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“The park house has remained empty for several years as Angus Council were unable to find a tenant willing to take the property on,” say the council.

“It is hoped that by upgrading the thermal envelope of the existing building and by increasing the available bedrooms that finding a tenant will be made easier.”

The council has now opened consultation on the plan.

A decision on the proposal is expected next month.

The extension will be single storey to the rear of the house. Image: Angus Council

History

The keeper’s house sits at the Glamis Road entrance named after Forfarian John Stewart Boyle.

He died in Glasgow in 1935, aged 84 and the park was opened in 1937, funded by his widow, Isabella.

It included a putting green, children’s playground and the Boyle Park bowling pavilion, which sits close to the lodge house and remains a thriving club.

