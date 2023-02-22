Class act Mitchell steps up to full Pro line-up on Lamborghini career ladder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Class act Mitchell steps up to full Pro line-up on Lamborghini career ladder

By Graham Brown
February 22 2023, 4.59pm Updated: February 22 2023, 7.40pm
Sandy Mitchell
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia

Angus sportscar ace Sandy Mitchell has cemented his reputation as one of Scotland’s quickest young racing drivers with another step up the Lamborghini ladder.

The 2020 British GT champion and two-time Spa 24 Hours class winner has landed a full Pro-category seat for this year’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe series.

Forfar’s Mitchell will join fellow Lamborghini factory drivers Marco Mapelli and Franck Perera in a K-PAX Racing Huracan GT3 Evo2 for the five-round campaign.

And it means a packed calendar for the former Dundee High School 22-year-old.

He has already announced his bid to bag another British GT crown with Barwell Motorsport and new teammate Shaun Balfe.

K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan
K-PAX Racing’s 2023 GTWCE Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: K-PAX Racing

Factory driver

Mitchell graduated from Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse junior team to a full factory contract after sealing the British GT title.

And the former British junior karting champion admits being part of an all-professional driver GTWCE line-up is a major career boost.

“I’ve raced in almost all the classes in GTWCE, so it’s great to have a chance in a Pro car,” he said.

“It’s a huge thing for my career and an opportunity I’ve been working hard to get.”

“I know Marco and Franck and get on well with them, so I think we’ll work well together.

The K-PAX Racing Huracan GT3 EVO 2. Image: K-PAX Racing

“All three of us are good team players, so that can be a strength of ours to try and get the best out of the car.”

He will pit his talent against the world’s best sportscar racers at famous tracks including Monza, Brands Hatch and the Nurburgring.

“We’ll be looking to have good, consistent races, and GT World Challenge is all about taking the chances when they’re there.

“It’s very rare one or two cars do well in all the races, with it being so highly competitive, especially in the top 10-15 places.

Impressive Spa 24 record

And it’s a golden opportunity to re-kindle his romance with the world’s biggest GT3 event.

“The highlight of the year is going to be the Spa 24 Hours,” he said.

“I’ve won in two classes already with Pro-Am and Silver, so it would be pretty cool do that in Pro.

Sandy Mitchell Spa 24 Hours
Sandy Mitchell (right) scored his first class victory at the Spa 24 Hours in 2019 when he was still a teenager. Image: McMedia

“K-PAX Racing always have really good speed and put on a really good showing last year in the Spa 24 Hours.

“I’ve got no doubts the car is going to be quick and we’ll have a good team around us.”

California-based K-PAX Racing clinched three titles in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America last season, locking up back-to-back drivers’, team and manufacturers’ honours.

The outfit’s dominance included a remarkable ten-month, ten-round unbeaten streak.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Detailed plans come forward for 29MW Forfar solar farm
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Tayside and Fife through the decades
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum.
Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Forfar gymnastics club training centre dream comes crashing down
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Don & Low green light to power Forfar factories with 16,000 solar panels

Most Read

1
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
Forfar's Sandy Mitchell is to mount a full GTWCE Pro campaign this season. Image: McMedia
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented