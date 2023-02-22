Class act Mitchell steps up to full Pro line-up on Lamborghini career ladder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus sportscar ace Sandy Mitchell has cemented his reputation as one of Scotland’s quickest young racing drivers with another step up the Lamborghini ladder.

The 2020 British GT champion and two-time Spa 24 Hours class winner has landed a full Pro-category seat for this year’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe series.

Forfar’s Mitchell will join fellow Lamborghini factory drivers Marco Mapelli and Franck Perera in a K-PAX Racing Huracan GT3 Evo2 for the five-round campaign.

And it means a packed calendar for the former Dundee High School 22-year-old.

He has already announced his bid to bag another British GT crown with Barwell Motorsport and new teammate Shaun Balfe.

Factory driver

Mitchell graduated from Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse junior team to a full factory contract after sealing the British GT title.

And the former British junior karting champion admits being part of an all-professional driver GTWCE line-up is a major career boost.

“I’ve raced in almost all the classes in GTWCE, so it’s great to have a chance in a Pro car,” he said.

“It’s a huge thing for my career and an opportunity I’ve been working hard to get.”

“I know Marco and Franck and get on well with them, so I think we’ll work well together.

“All three of us are good team players, so that can be a strength of ours to try and get the best out of the car.”

He will pit his talent against the world’s best sportscar racers at famous tracks including Monza, Brands Hatch and the Nurburgring.

“We’ll be looking to have good, consistent races, and GT World Challenge is all about taking the chances when they’re there.

“It’s very rare one or two cars do well in all the races, with it being so highly competitive, especially in the top 10-15 places.

Impressive Spa 24 record

And it’s a golden opportunity to re-kindle his romance with the world’s biggest GT3 event.

“The highlight of the year is going to be the Spa 24 Hours,” he said.

“I’ve won in two classes already with Pro-Am and Silver, so it would be pretty cool do that in Pro.

“K-PAX Racing always have really good speed and put on a really good showing last year in the Spa 24 Hours.

“I’ve got no doubts the car is going to be quick and we’ll have a good team around us.”

California-based K-PAX Racing clinched three titles in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America last season, locking up back-to-back drivers’, team and manufacturers’ honours.

The outfit’s dominance included a remarkable ten-month, ten-round unbeaten streak.