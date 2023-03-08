Forfar couple Arthur and Isobel Smith celebrate 65 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar couple Arthur and Isobel Smith celebrate 65 years of marriage

By Cheryl Peebles
March 8 2023, 6.00am
Arthur and Isobel Smith celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.
Arthur and Isobel Smith celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.

When they celebrate their wedding anniversary today Arthur and Isobel Smith have a lot of memories to look back on – 65 years’ worth.

The couple are marking their blue sapphire wedding six-and-a-half decades after tying the knot in Forfar on March 8, 1958.

Arthur, 91, and Isobel, 87, still live in Forfar, in the home they have shared for 56 years.

They’ll be welcoming many of their large family – which includes three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren – to celebrate the special day with them.

Arthur and Isobel still live in the same Forfar home they have spent most of their married life in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Arthur was a lorry driver most of his days, first delivering school dinners across Angus before spending many years with Allison’s of Clepington Road, Dundee, and latterly working with Gibbs of Fraserburgh.

From 1950 to 1952 he did his National Service with the Black Watch, where he was in the pipe band, then the Seaforth Highlanders.

He was based at Fort George but was called to active service in the Malayan conflict and still has the campaign medal he earned.

Isobel started her working life in an office but is perhaps best known locally for her 28 years at the Guide Dog Centre in Forfar, where she worked in a domestic capacity.

Isobel Wilkie, as she was known then, met her husband-to-be at a dance in the town.

Arthur and Isobel Smith on their wedding day. Image: supplied.

They were married two years later at the Eastern Old Church, with their reception at the Palais and their honeymoon a few days in Edinburgh.

Arthur told us the key to their relationship was simple harmony.

He said: “We have our ups and downs like anybody but we just get on together.

“And porridge in the morning and whisky at night helps!”

They received a card from the late Queen Elizabeth II on their 60th wedding anniversary and hope to open another from King Charles and Queen Camilla today.

