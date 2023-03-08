Warning of more roadworks on A90 north of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers and bus users are facing disruption during more roadworks on the A90 north of Dundee.

Resurfacing work will take place on the northbound carriageway between Saturday (March 11) and next Friday (March 17).

The £415,000 project is on a section between Happas junction and South Tarbrax – to the south of Forfar – and a contraflow will be in place 24 hours a day.

It follows work on the A90 southbound, to the north of Forfar, which also involved a contraflow.

The work is due to be completed by 6.30am on March 17, though this is dependent on weather.

A spokesperson for contractor Amey said: “During the work there will only be southbound access to and from Happas junction.

Bus stop affected by roadworks

“For northbound access traffic should proceed through the contraflow and turn to take the southbound carriageway or use local routes as required.

“The bus stop at Happas Road End on the A90 northbound will also be impacted by the contraflow.

“Alternative stops will be located to the south and north at Tinkletap Farm and Tarbrax Road End respectively. The A90 southbound bus stops will remain operational.”