Hunt for man wearing Motorhead t-shirt after Arbroath pub attack

Police are looking to trace a man wearing a Motorhead t-shirt in connection with an Arbroath pub attack.

A 53-year-old man was assaulted during an incident at Lorne Bar on Commerce Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police confirmed a probe into the incident is underway, with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to trace a man and a woman who both spoke with Glaswegian accents.

Police said the man was wearing a black t-shirt with the name of English rock band Motorhead displayed on it.

Public appeal

A spokeswoman said: “Officers in Arbroath are appealing for information regarding an assault which occurred at about 12.15am on Saturday, April 1, at the Lorne Bar, Commerce Street.

“The man is described as having a Glaswegian accent, short white hair, white beard, tattoos on both arms and is described as being in his fifties.

“He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Motorhead” written on it, with light blue jeans.

“The woman is also described as having a Glaswegian accent, aged between 20 to 30-years-old, with dyed blonde shoulder length hair.

“She was wearing a top and possibly green trousers.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting the incident number CR/0040180/23.