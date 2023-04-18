Anger as driver loses tyre after hitting ‘dangerous’ Angus pothole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as driver loses tyre after hitting ‘dangerous’ Angus pothole

Safety expert Mark Hooghiemstra says more needs to be done to improve roads in the region.

By Poppy Watson
A woman's car was "undriveable" after hitting an Angus pothole. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra

A road safety expert has hit out at Angus Council after a driver lost a tyre when her car hit a “dangerous” pothole.

Mark Hooghiemstra, 60, was travelling from Brechin to Forfar on the B9134 on Saturday when a fellow road user hit a 5ft-long pothole with their car.

The former police officer, who investigates serious and fatal collisions across Scotland, stopped to help the woman – whose damaged vehicle had been left “undrivable”.

It comes just months after he warned that the number of potholes in Angus posed a “serious risk” of fatal incidents.

‘Angus road network littered with dangerous potholes’

Mark happened upon the incident just seconds after he narrowly missed the 11cm-deep pothole himself.

He said: “I came across one of the numerous dangerous potholes which litter the Angus road network.

“I was only able to avoid driving through it, and potentially damaging my car, by swerving into the opposing lane.

“Luckily, I was not driving fast and the oncoming driver had noticed my predicament.

“About a mile further up the road, there were three cars stopped and I presumed someone had not been so fortunate.”

The pothole was 11cm deep. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra

He added: “I stopped my car and checked if everybody was OK and there were no injuries.

“The female driver told me that she had just driven through the same pothole, which had damaged her front nearside wheel and made the car undriveable.”

Mark says the incident serves as a reminder that potholes will “inevitably” result in serious or fatal accidents if Angus Council fails to take action.

Last month, a Craichie driver was forced to replace two tyres after his Mercedes hit a 7ft pothole on the B9128 in the county.

Permanent repair planned

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “As part of our routine inspections the pothole in question was identified and recorded by our roads supervisor on April 11 and it was scheduled for repair.

“However, it appears that the pothole has further deteriorated since that inspection and this could be due to a number of factors such as weather conditions.

“We have since undertaken a temporary repair on this pothole due to its escalated severity and reassessed any other potholes within this area.

Mark investigates crashes across Scotland. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra

“A permanent repair will now be undertaken at this location within the next 30 days.

“We would encourage members of the public to report potholes via the emergency contact number on our website.”

New research from Confused.com shows it is taking up to 18 months for some potholes to be repaired across the UK.

It also revealed that 23% of drivers have had their cars damaged because of a pothole.

