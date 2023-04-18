Horror Con coming to Dundee in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror Con coming to Dundee in 2024

Fans will be able to enjoy performances, traders and Q&A sessions.

By Emma Duncan
Horror Con will offer a range of activities. Image: Laura Ripley/Northern Frights
Horror Con will offer a range of activities. Image: Laura Ripley/Northern Frights

A new Horror Con event is to come to Dundee for the first time in 2024.

Organiser Northern Frights is bringing the event to the city after a successful run of shows in Aberdeen.

The north east-based firm hosts horror, fantasy, and immersive events – including children’s zombie survival days, prison escapes and conventions.

Northern Frights has hosted similar events elsewhere. Image: Laura Ripley/Northern Frights

A venue for the Dundee Horror Con is yet to be confirmed but founder Laura Ripley says it is likely to take place in October 2024.

She said: “We’re going to have traders, some shows and Q&As with people in the industry.

“We will never have A-list actors – if people are looking for that then this is not the event for them.

Showcasing Dundee performers

“There used to be a similar event in Edinburgh but it has been about five years since it was last held. People who want to go to one need to travel to England.

“I never want the event to get to a capacity of 10,000 because people might not enjoy it, I know for me it would be too much. We’ll never over-sell or over pack the venue.

“I’m also wanting to focus on quiet spaces people can go to chill out if needed.”

Founder and horror fan Laura Ripley. Image: Laura Ripley/Northern Frights.

It comes after the success of events like Comic Con in the city.

Laura added: “I’m excited to bring the event to Dundee.

“The city has the universities and a lot of traders come from the area.

“A lot of performers come from that way as well, so it will be nice to have them showcase close to home.”

Traders and stalls will be available for fans. Image: Laura Ripley/Northern Frights

There are also plans to hold Horror Cons in Inverness, Glasgow and Aberdeen next year.

Laura, who is neurodivergent, founded Northern Frights after she noticed existing events were missing something to make her feel more comfortable.

She wanted to create events that were immersive but suitable for those who needed safe, quiet spaces.

