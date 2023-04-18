Horror Con coming to Dundee in 2024

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Horror Con event is to come to Dundee for the first time in 2024.

Organiser Northern Frights is bringing the event to the city after a successful run of shows in Aberdeen.

The north east-based firm hosts horror, fantasy, and immersive events – including children’s zombie survival days, prison escapes and conventions.

A venue for the Dundee Horror Con is yet to be confirmed but founder Laura Ripley says it is likely to take place in October 2024.

She said: “We’re going to have traders, some shows and Q&As with people in the industry.

“We will never have A-list actors – if people are looking for that then this is not the event for them.

Showcasing Dundee performers

“There used to be a similar event in Edinburgh but it has been about five years since it was last held. People who want to go to one need to travel to England.

“I never want the event to get to a capacity of 10,000 because people might not enjoy it, I know for me it would be too much. We’ll never over-sell or over pack the venue.

“I’m also wanting to focus on quiet spaces people can go to chill out if needed.”

It comes after the success of events like Comic Con in the city.

Laura added: “I’m excited to bring the event to Dundee.

“The city has the universities and a lot of traders come from the area.

“A lot of performers come from that way as well, so it will be nice to have them showcase close to home.”

There are also plans to hold Horror Cons in Inverness, Glasgow and Aberdeen next year.

Laura, who is neurodivergent, founded Northern Frights after she noticed existing events were missing something to make her feel more comfortable.

She wanted to create events that were immersive but suitable for those who needed safe, quiet spaces.