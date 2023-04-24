Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

Hamish Fraser's epic journey took nearly two full days to complete.

By Ben MacDonald
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter

An Angus teenager has used just local bus services to travel 600 miles to Westminster.

Hamish Fraser, 19, set out on his epic trip – using 22 buses – to find out how reliable services are across the UK.

The Dundee University politics student was on the road for 42 hours after leaving his hometown of Montrose.

The only rule was that the buses could not be booked in advance.

Hamish told The Courier: “I have been thinking about doing it for a while.

Hamish’s journey from Montrose to Westminster using just local buses. Image: DC Thomson

“I’ve been doing a lot of things relating to the reliability of buses across the UK compared to Angus, which I have been working on in my role as a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

“I know how difficult transport is here so I had the idea to go on a long bus journey just to compare what it’s like.

“The only reason I decided to go to Westminster is because it’s somewhere everyone knows.

“We may feel we’re a bit far away from Westminster. It was quite symbolic in a way.”

22 buses and £2 capped fares

Taking advantage of his Young Scot Card, the journey through Scotland – which took Hamish from Montrose to Dundee, then on to Edinburgh and to the border at Berwick – was free.

Hamish then took buses from Berwick to Newcastle, Durham and then Darlington – which cost him £5.40 in total using a north-east day ticket.

He stayed the night in Darlington before setting off for his second day of travel.

That took him through the English towns and cities of Northallerton, Thirsk, York, Leeds, Pontefract, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Derby, before an overnight stop in Leicester – after 16 hours on the road.

Hamish’s travel plan. Image: Hamish Fraser

His final day’s travel took him from Leicester to Northampton, Milton Keynes, Luton and Watford before he reached London at Edgeware station.

He then used London buses to get to Baker Street and, finally, Westminster.

The total outlay on travel was just £34.90 – more than half the cost of the cheapest advanced train fare between Montrose and London available this week, but taking two days longer.

The journey was abut 600 miles long due to the route Hamish took – a direct journey is about 500 miles.

Driver’s three-point turn after missing stop

He said: “It was all planned out before I started the journey and there were a few problems along the way – but nothing that really hampered my plans.

“The biggest issue was on a bus in Yorkshire when the driver did a three-point turn and travelled back 15 minutes to go to a stop he had missed out.”

Other bus enthusiasts have completed similar trips in England in recent weeks, including Andrew Cowell – who went from Derby to Cornwall using local services.

It comes as dozens of operators in England are taking part in a government-funded scheme where fares are capped at £2.

Hamish stands outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster after completing his journey. Image: Hamish Fraser

Hamish added: “Britain still has a usable bus network – it might be unreliable at times but it can certainly get you where you want to go.

“While I only used some of Britain’s buses to get from Montrose to Westminster, I saw many towns and cities across England that I had never been in before.

“I made conversation with countless surprised passengers and drivers and had a thoroughly good experience travelling through places, rather than just between them.”

