John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy

The family of an Angus man who died in a rural road tragedy say they have been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of grief following the accident.

The death of John Carswell Jnr last Saturday left Arbroath mourning the loss of one of its best-known personalities.

‘Young John’, or simply JC as he was known to many, died when his car left the B954 near Meigle on April 29.

Tayside officers are still investigating the circumstances around the accident, which occurred at around 5pm.

Devoted dad

John, who was 47, was a devoted father-of-two and well-known local businessman.

He was born and brought up in the town and educated at Ladyloan Primary and Arbroath High schools.

On leaving school, he served his apprenticeship as a joiner before joining his father, John Snr, in the family property business.

Throughout the years John was a familiar face in the Angus town and beyond as the family firm grew in the private and commercial property letting and construction sectors.

Trademark smile

His grieving family said: “His hard working ethic and ability to turn his hand to almost anything he put his mind to endeared him to many.

“He was always willing to help people, often going out of his way to do so, but forever with his trademark smile.”

JC’s popularity has been reflected in the outpouring of grief, particularly on local social media.

Hundreds of friends have remembered his smile, banter and unfailing willingness to give time to others.

The family enterprise extended in recent years to include a car wash, garage and self-storage facility where John was a familiar, friendly face to all customers.

Love of the great outdoors

Away from work, he was an accomplished cyclist, enjoying both endurance road biking events and downhill mountain bike trials.

He was with Angus Bike Chain from the start, and also rode with Carnoustie Cycling Club for a while, as well as Montvelo Cycling Club in Montrose more recently.

Having spent much of his childhood in and around Arbroath harbour, boating was also a keen pursuit, as was scuba diving.

In more recent years, he found a love of kayaking and enjoyed many tours of Scotland’s lochs and rivers with family and friends.

Motoring was another great passion and he enjoyed restoring a number of vehicles as well as taking part in numerous road trips, most recently with his girls in a self-converted camper van.

John is survived by his parents, John and Liz, sister Tracey, brother Stuart and his two young daughters, Isla and Rowan.

He was also an uncle to Baillie and Adam, Nieve and Charlotte.

His funeral will take place in Arbroath later this month.