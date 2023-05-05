John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy

John Carswell Jnr, who died in an accident near Meigle, has been remembered as a figure who was always smiling and willing to help.

By Graham Brown
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family

The family of an Angus man who died in a rural road tragedy say they have been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of grief following the accident.

The death of John Carswell Jnr last Saturday left Arbroath mourning the loss of one of its best-known personalities.

‘Young John’, or simply JC as he was known to many, died when his car left the B954 near Meigle on April 29.

Tayside officers are still investigating the circumstances around the accident, which occurred at around 5pm.

Devoted dad

John, who was 47, was a devoted father-of-two and well-known local businessman.

He was born and brought up in the town and educated at Ladyloan Primary and Arbroath High schools.

Outpouring of grief for John Carswell Jnr from Arbroath
John Carswell during one of his many cycling adventures. Image: Carswell family

On leaving school, he served his apprenticeship as a joiner before joining his father, John Snr, in the family property business.

Throughout the years John was a familiar face in the Angus town and beyond as the family firm grew in the private and commercial property letting and construction sectors.

Trademark smile

His grieving family said: “His hard working ethic and ability to turn his hand to almost anything he put his mind to endeared him to many.

“He was always willing to help people, often going out of his way to do so, but forever with his trademark smile.”

JC’s popularity has been reflected in the outpouring of grief, particularly on local social media.

Hundreds of friends have remembered his smile, banter and unfailing willingness to give time to others.

The family enterprise extended in recent years to include a car wash, garage and self-storage facility where John was a familiar, friendly face to all customers.

Love of the great outdoors

Away from work, he was an accomplished cyclist, enjoying both endurance road biking events and downhill mountain bike trials.

He was with Angus Bike Chain from the start, and also rode with Carnoustie Cycling Club for a while, as well as Montvelo Cycling Club in Montrose more recently.

Having spent much of his childhood in and around Arbroath harbour, boating was also a keen pursuit, as was scuba diving.

John Carswell from Arbroath died in road crash tragedy.
John Carswell was a mountain bike fanatic.

In more recent years, he found a love of kayaking and enjoyed many tours of Scotland’s lochs and rivers with family and friends.

Motoring was another great passion and he enjoyed restoring a number of vehicles as well as taking part in numerous road trips, most recently with his girls in a self-converted camper van.

John is survived by his parents, John and Liz, sister Tracey, brother Stuart and his two young daughters, Isla and Rowan.

He was also an uncle to Baillie and Adam, Nieve and Charlotte.

His funeral will take place in Arbroath later this month.

