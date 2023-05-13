IN PICTURES: On station with Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape

Arbroath lifeboat is in the eye of a storm.

It centres around plans to turn the 220-year-old Angus station into an inshore base when the current all-weather Mersey-class is retired.

And there is little sign of the furore abating.

The current all-weather craft Inchcape arrived in Arbroath three decades ago.

In that time, countless numbers have welcomed the sight of RNLB 12-35 and her six crew coming to their aid.

Whether emerging through the most savage North Sea conditions, or in coastal serenity where risk is still never far below the surface.

Last slip-launched Scottish lifeboat

RNLB Inchcape is the only Scottish lifeboat still launched from a slip.

And the care lavished on keeping the 14 tonne beauty ready for the next shout is as clear as the shine on her royal blue hull.

Generations of Arbroath lifeboatmen have ensured Inchcape is the very definition of ‘one careful owner’.

So while the uncertainty and anger around recent decisions taken over Arbroath’s future rage on, the crew will continue to ensure she is in perfect condition to respond when the next shout for help comes.

The Courier went along to the latest regular training night at Arbroath station for photographer Steve Brown to capture the Inchcape and her crew.