Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: On station with Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape

The Mersey-class Inchcape will be the last all-weather lifeboat under controversial RNLI plans for the station's future.

Inchcape launches down the Arbroath slipway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath lifeboat is in the eye of a storm.

It centres around plans to turn the 220-year-old Angus station into an inshore base when the current all-weather Mersey-class is retired.

And there is little sign of the furore abating.

The current all-weather craft Inchcape arrived in Arbroath three decades ago.

Arbroath lifeboat crew training night.
North Sea bound on training night.

In that time, countless numbers have welcomed the sight of RNLB 12-35 and her six crew coming to their aid.

Whether emerging through the most savage North Sea conditions, or in coastal serenity where risk is still never far below the surface.

Last slip-launched Scottish lifeboat

RNLB Inchcape is the only Scottish lifeboat still launched from a slip.

And the care lavished on keeping the 14 tonne beauty ready for the next shout is as clear as the shine on her royal blue hull.

Generations of Arbroath lifeboatmen have ensured Inchcape is the very definition of  ‘one careful owner’.

So while the uncertainty and anger around recent decisions taken over Arbroath’s future rage on, the crew will continue to ensure she is in perfect condition to respond when the next shout for help comes.

The Courier went along to the latest regular training night at Arbroath station for photographer Steve Brown to capture the Inchcape and her crew.

RNLB Robert Lindsay plaque at Arbroath lifeboat station.
The plaque marking Arbroath RNLI’s darkest day when RNLB Robert Lindsay was lost in 1953.
RNLB Inchcape at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Readying Inchcape for launch.
Training night at Arbroath RNLI.
On Scotland’s last operational lifeboat slipway.
Arbroath RNLI station crew kitting up.
Crew get kitted up ready for launch.
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith.
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith at the 220-year-old station with Arbroath’s Signal Tower nearby.
Arbroath lifeboat station interior.
Centuries of lifesaving history on the walls of the station.
RNLB Inchcape launching at Arbroath.
Inchcape emerging from her home of 30 years.
Arbroath lifeboat crewroom.
Essential kit.
Arbroath lifeboat crew training night.
Ready for launch.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape launches down the town slipway.
Emerging into the Angus evening.
Arbroath lifeboat crew preparing for launch.
A busy crew room.
Arbroath lifeboat station.
Building and boat have each served Arbroath well.
Sam Wilson of Arbroath lifeboat crew.
Sam Wilson is Arbroath’s newest – and sole female – crew member.
Arbroath RNLI kit room.
Protection against the elements.
Arbroath lifeboat station.
Blue skies over the station at the centre of a storm.

 

