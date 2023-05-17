Angus Council may make £100k from parking fines as charge set to jump to £100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council may make £100k from parking fines as charge set to jump to £100

Councillors could rubber-stamp the move next week, following a similar increase by counterparts in Dundee.

By Graham Brown
The costs of breaking parking rules in Angus is set to rise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parking fines in Angus are set to jump to £100.

Council chiefs say it’s needed because the current £60 fine isn’t enough of a deterrent to drivers.

And the increase could be in place by the summer.

It follows a similar move in Dundee which will come into force within weeks.

The proposal is to be considered by communities committee councillors on Tuesday.

If approved, the increased Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) rates will apply to both on and off-street offences in Angus.

Angus parking charges
Off-street parking charges remain suspended but penalty charge notices for a range of offences still apply. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

In 2021, councillors agreed to double the free on-street parking period in the district to one hour.

There are no on-street meters in Angus.

And off-street charges in council-run car parks remain suspended since the pandemic.

What are the current PCN rates?

A parking fine is currently £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days of issue.

The value increases by 50% to £90 if the ticket remains unpaid and no appeal is submitted.

What would the new charges be?

The new charge would be £100, reduced by 50% to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The charge would increase to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days.

If councillors agree the move, the new PCN rates will come into force on July 1.

What can you be fined for?

On-street

  • parking in a restricted street (double yellow/single yellow lines)
  • parking for longer than permitted
  • parking in a bus/taxi/loading bay
  • parking in a disabled bay and not displaying a blue badge
  • parking outwith a marked parking bay

Off-street

  • wrong class of vehicle parked
  • parking outwith a marked parking bay
  • parking in a disabled persons parking bay without displaying a blue badge
  • parking for longer than four hours in a short stay car park
  • parking of a prohibited vehicle class in a car park
  • return within two hours to a short stay car park
  • parking in an area reserved for coaches
  • using car parks to sell vehicles, carry out any trading activities, or to transfer goods which are to be involved in trading activities
  • canvassing for political or electioneering purposes

£100,000 income potential

Infrastructure director Graeme Dailly says: “This increase is necessary as the current rate is an insufficient deterrent to many motorists and persistent offenders.

“This is demonstrated by the number of PCNs that are being issued.

“For example, 3,913 PCNs were issued in Angus in 2022/23.”

It meant more than £85,000 was paid to the council in parking fines.

“An increase of 20% could yield £17,264 on this figure, the potential increased deterrent aspect notwithstanding,” says Mr Dailly.

Angus parking fines are set to rise
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Increasing to the higher rate would mean that there would be less need to increase the charge again soon in the future.

“A change to the higher tariff would represent an approximate 20% uplift in the excess revenue potentially brought in from parking enforcement.”

Parking fines are ring-fenced for the council to operate the scheme and carry out road improvements.

Scottish Ministers told councils across the country they could increase PCN charges which have stayed the same for more than two decades.

Are off-street parking charges due to return to Angus?

The covers remain on parking meters which were controversially re-introduced to off-street car parks across the district in 2018.

But the scheme was met with strong resistance and income fell significantly short of the projected £750,000 per annum.

Angus parking charges
Angus Council faced a storm of protest when parking charges were brought back in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

Charges were suspended when the pandemic struck.

The SNP administration resisted bringing back charges as part of their 2023/24 budget.

And authority leader Beth Whiteside said no decision would be made without a community consultation after the backlash to their return under the previous coalition administration.

